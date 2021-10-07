Harrisonburg and Rockingham County voters are taking advantage of early in-person voting as more than 2,600 ballots have been cast as of Wednesday, according to local voter registrar officials.
Early in-person voting for the November general election started on Sept. 17 in Virginia, and roughly 135,000 people have participated in the process so far, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project.
In Harrisonburg, nearly 950 people have voted in person as of Wednesday, said Mark Finks, the city’s director of elections. In Rockingham County, more than 1,720 people have voted in person, according to Lisa Gooden, Rockingham County’s director of elections.
Finks said that as of Wednesday, the early in-person voting process has been “going smoothly.” Finks said he has noticed in the last three weeks that Thursdays and Fridays, as well as lunch breaks, seem to be popular times for residents to stop by to vote.
Gooden agreed that Fridays have been typically busier, as well as late afternoons.
With the number of experienced election officers working during in-person early voting, voters have been able to get questions answered on the spot, Gooden said.
“Our goal is to have all election officers comfortable with managing voters in person and offering curbside service to those 65 years of age or older, or those with a disability, so that these voters have a pleasant experience,” she said.
With 26 days remaining until Nov. 2, there is still time for city residents to stop by Harrisonburg City Hall and county residents to visit the Rockingham County Administration Center to vote in person. The deadline to register to vote, however, is approaching.
Virginia residents have until Tuesday to register or update existing registration, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.
The Rockingham County Administration Center will be closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day, but Harrisonburg’s City Hall will remain open.
To register to vote, a resident must fill out forms with their name, Social Security number, date of birth, as well as other personal information. Voters must be 18 or older by Election Day and cannot be mentally incapacitated or have a felony conviction, unless their right to vote has been restored.
Once registered, voters have until Oct. 22 to request an absentee ballot by mail.
Finks said Wednesday that 521 absentee ballots have been requested by mail, with 156 ballots returned so far. Gooden said 753 Rockingham County residents have voted by mail as of Wednesday, and 433 mailed ballots have not been returned.
Finks said Harrisonburg voters who received ballots by mail but are concerned about mailing them back can drop them off at several locations throughout the city the week before Election Day.
On Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, ballots can be dropped off at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center. On Oct. 27 and Oct. 28, ballots will be accepted at the James Madison University East Campus Dining Hall and at the Park Gables Visitor Center at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community on Oct. 29.
Finks said mailed ballots can also be dropped off at the general registrar’s office in City Hall up until Election Day.
In Rockingham County, mailed ballots can be dropped off outside the County Administration Center.
Locally, the most contested seats are for Broadway Town Council and District 3 on the Rockingham County School Board. No members of the Harrisonburg School Board or City Council are up for reelection.
Five candidates are running for three seats on Broadway Town Council. Incumbents Leslie Fulk, Beverly London and Chad Comer are seeking reelection, while John Dove and Patrick Fritz are also running.
In the District 3 School Board race, three candidates are running to replace outgoing Chair Renee Reed, who is not seeking reelection. The candidates are Hilary Irons, Matt Cross and Lori Mier.
Incumbent Jackie Lohr is the only candidate on the ballot for School Board District 1, but Ernest Calhoun is running a write-in campaign for the seat.
District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler and District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie are running unopposed.
All four delegates representing Rockingham County and Harrisonburg face Democratic challengers.
Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, is being challenged by Emily Scott. Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, will once again face Jennifer Kitchen. Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, is going up against Emily Sara Ratcliffe, and Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, is being challenged by Bill Helsley.
There will be two special elections to fill town council seats in Grottoes and Dayton.
Susan Mathias, who was appointed to a Dayton Town Council seat vacated by Tara Worthy in April, filed paperwork in June to appear on the November ballot. Worthy resigned due to her family moving out of Dayton.
Jim Justis was appointed to temporarily fill Jo Plaster’s seat after Plaster was elected Grottoes mayor in November, and filed paperwork to be on the ballot on July 28. A second seat will need to be filled following the resignation of C. W. Stephenson in June, which has been temporarily filled by Mike Betts. Betts did not file to be on the ballot.
The election will take place on Nov. 2, with polling locations open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mailed ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 2 will be accepted at local voter registrar’s offices until noon on Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.