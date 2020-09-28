The Harrisonburg Electoral Board voted at its regular Monday meeting to rent an extra voting machine to avoid potential delays in the city’s results during November’s election, according to Bill Ney, the spokesman and vice chair of the board.
Ney said the need for the extra machine was caused by the change in voting rules this week that allowed absentee mail-in ballots to be counted up to and on Nov. 6 as long as they were postmarked by election day, Nov. 3.
“To get the results on Tuesday and on Friday, we need two machines,” Ney said of counting absentee ballots.
The funding for the new machine will come from the registrar's budget, according to Ney.
— Staff Reports
