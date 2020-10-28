EDITOR’S NOTE: The Daily News-Record is leading up to the Nov. 3 elections with a story on each of the contested local races.
Alfred Cook has run unopposed for mayor of Mount Crawford since being elected in 2002.
This year, one council member decided to challenge him.
Dennis Driver, who is in the middle of serving his second term on town council, will face off against incumbent Cook for the mayoral seat during the November elections.
Driver, 50, has been a town resident since 2004 and after being elected to town council, said he gained experience in how local government works and, if elected mayor, will be able to reach out to the public more — which is more of an interest to him.
“I feel like I would bring some new ideas to the town,” he said. “That is definitely something I could bring.”
Driver currently serves as chairman of the Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization and is a member of the Harrisonburg Rockingham Social Services Advisory Board.
If elected as mayor, Driver said he would like to provide a monthly update to town residents, whether it be through Facebook or a newsletter.
He would also like to work on the town’s master plan and talk with local businesses and property owners as Driver said there is a possibility for the town to grow in the future.
If Cook were to win reelection, Driver will remain on council for the rest of his term, which is set to expire in 2022.
Cook, who is wrapping up his ninth term as mayor, said he was seeking reelection because he would like to see the town continue to move in the right direction.
“We just bought the building for our town hall, hopefully we will have a future park and I’d like to keep the small-town charm here,” he said.
Cook, 65, has been a town resident since 1985 and spent the last 18 years serving as mayor.
Spending more than half of his life in the town, Cook said he has seen how the town has changed and remembered when the water and sewer systems were installed.
“A lot of things have changed and I hope my reputation gives voters enough reason to vote for me,” he said.
For town council, council members Shane Stevens, Neal Dillard and J.C. Smythers are running for reelection alongside newcomer John Crigler.
Stevens has been living in Mount Crawford for the last 30 years, and a majority of that time has been spent serving on the town council.
Stevens, 62, has served seven four-year terms on the town council and currently serves as the vice mayor. Seeking his eighth term, Stevens is aiming to keep his seat on council by running for reelection.
The Bridgewater College instructor and track and field head coach said he is seeking another term because he has an “interest as a town citizen in the past, present and future of Mount Crawford.”
If re-elected, Stevens said he would continue to help guide the town as it continues to grow and bring about a “common sense” balance and stability in the process.
“I am dedicated to helping the Town of Mount Crawford in its journey of sensible growth while maintaining its sense of history and ‘small-town’ lure,” he said. “As a member of the Town of Mount Crawford, I have and will always think about what’s best for the town first in my thinking.”
Stevens said there was something “special” about living in Mount Crawford that other larger towns “envy,” adding that as the town progresses through the 21st century, it becomes “harder and harder to find people that are willing to protect those interests.”
The Bridgewater College instructor teaches math and computer science.
Crigler, 70, said he had been interested in running for the town council position for awhile and thought it would be a good opportunity to learn how town government operates.
Crigler said he was particularly interested in running because he wants to see some changes happen in the town.
“The town isn’t doing much of everything to draw in revenue,” he said. “It’s just plain dead.”
Crigler said he wants to bring in more revenue, as well as make sure the Bridgewater Police Department is patrolling the area instead of briefly driving through.
“I have been in this town for 41 years and most people here know me,” he said.
Dillard, 62, said he had a good run with his first term on council and was involved with getting the town hall purchased.
He wants to see more projects get completed, which led him to running for reelection.
“I’m committed to making Mount Crawford a pleasant place to live and preserve the property value of the town,” he said. “I have a better idea on Mount Crawford and its potential.”
Working 35 years with the federal courts system and being a former member of the U.S. Army, Dillard said he is motivated to serve and is committed to serving the people of Mount Crawford.
“I don’t have a selfish motivation to run,” he said.
Incumbent Smythers, who was elected to serve on the town council in 2016, could not be reached.
