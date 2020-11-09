The days of waiting that followed Tuesday’s general election resembled the 2000 presidential election, when millions of American’s lived in a moment of uncertainty for weeks.
Twenty years ago, cars sported “Bartlet For America” bumper stickers in tribute to the political drama television series “West Wing.”
Eyes were glued to television screens instead of social media platforms as the fate of presidential nominees Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore rested in the hands of the Supreme Court.
When all was said and done, the number 537 would live on with a different meaning.
The events that took place during the 2000 election are far from forgotten to those who watched it unfold.
“We were held in suspense for weeks,” said Bob Stuart, a longtime journalist and retired News Virginian politics reporter. “It went on for weeks and weeks with uncertainty.”
It was a time when Ohio was the key state to win, not Florida, which would prove to be the tipping point for the election.
Stuart said the country was left in limbo during a time when Americans needed a transition in presidencies.
State Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said it was an “extremely tense” time to live.
“Everybody eventually hunkered down and contented to wait for the system to work,” he said.
Since being elected in 2003, Obenshain said he had been a veteran of many close elections, including his own in 2013.
In the middle of his third term in the Virginia Senate, Obenshain ran for attorney general.
Running against Mark Herring, Obenshain lost the election by 165 votes, as reported by the Virginia Department of Elections. The close race even then showed resemblance to the 2000 presidential election, which the Bill of Rights Institute describes as “one of the closest in our history.”
“I know it’s nerve-racking,” Obenshain said.
When registered voters cast their ballots on Nov. 7, 2000, the results pouring in showed Bush had won 246 electoral votes and Gore had won 260. With 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, all eyes went to Florida and its 25 electoral votes.
Then the waiting game began.
As NPR reported, Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris announced Bush had won Florida and with it, the presidency. Harris was in charge of legally certifying winners in any statewide vote and was co-chair of Bush’s statewide campaign.
What happened in Florida is the element that made the 2020 election different from the 2000 election, according to Robert Roberts, a political science professor at James Madison University.
“It was that whole issue of being able to count the ballots,” he said. “Florida had no way to accurately count ballots in a close race.”
Instead of today’s scantron ballot, jurisdictions in Florida were using punch-card ballots. This form of voting led to confusing ballots as some voters only detached a portion of the perforated paper or didn’t remove it at all. As NPR reported, some ballots were marked for third-party candidate Pat Buchanan in Democratic precincts, which led to some speculating that voters meant to vote for Gore but instead voted for Buchanan.
Roberts said with it being a close race, the counting of ballots would have gone on and on, that is until the Supreme Court put an end to it.
“They relied on the safe harbor bill,” he said.
The safe harbor bill requires states to settle controversies or contests over electors and electoral votes by Dec. 8.
The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Dec. 12, 2000, that no alternative method of recount could be established in a timely manner, and Bush was made president.
Stuart said he didn’t think the Supreme Court would get involved this election cycle.
Since the 2000 election, Roberts said almost all jurisdictions have started using scantron ballots.
“It’s a completely different scenario,” he said. “Almost everyone is using the same system now, and 90% use a paper trail.”
With the 2020 election, Roberts said there is a misunderstanding on absentee ballots and how the votes were being reported.
“People who used them were almost exclusively Democratic,” he said Friday. “Trump is trying to create an image that it can’t happen. … He is going to claim there is something sticky here.”
Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to say he “won this election, by a lot.”
Nearly an hour later and four days after the election, The Associated Press declared Joe Biden president-elect, saying Biden would “lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic and social crises.”
