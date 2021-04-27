When the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic left 40% of child care facilities in Virginia closed for a period of time, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, sought to stabilize the industry, she said.
McClellan, who announced her bid for governor in June, worked to pass legislation during the 2021 General Assembly session to create a pilot program that will allow federal funding to be distributed based on child enrollment instead of attendance, as well as allow recent background checks to be used at more than one child care provider location.
The legislation, which passed unanimously in the Senate and House of Delegates, was signed by Gov. Ralph Northam on March 18 and will go into effect on July 1.
McClellan’s work in the child care industry, however, is not over.
As part of her gubernatorial campaign, McClellan has made her top issue focused on a $4 billion investment toward achieving universal child care by 2025 and investing in early childhood education.
On Monday, McClellan joined Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed for a tour of the Roberta Webb Child Care Center in Harrisonburg, which was also visited by Virginia first lady Pamela Northam on Wednesday.
Guided by Executive Director Angela Rouse, Reed and McClellan toured the facility and heard how federal CARES Act funds supported the facility throughout the pandemic. The tour provided McClellan an opportunity to speak further about her universal child care and early learning plan and share her personal experience with affording child care.
McClellan is a mother to two children and paid for child care for 10 years. She said she paid for child care from when her children were 3 months old to when they attended kindergarten.
“It was like a college tuition,” she said. “We’ve got to help those families.”
As part of her child care plan, McClellan is proposing providing affordable, high-quality child care by moving forward with a three-part comprehensive Virginia education plan from birth to employment.
According to information provided by McClellan’s gubernatorial campaign team, her child care plan aims to ensure that every Virginia child has access to affordable child care by increasing access to child care for more than 500,000 Virginians, as well as allowing every family with a child from birth through 4 years old to have access to “affordable quality child care.”
The plan also calls for families that make up to 200% of the federal poverty limit to receive free child care, and families that make more than 200% would pay no more than 7% of their income regardless of family size.
McClellan described child care as being an essential element of a successful economy, and said creating a statewide system that makes child care affordable while improving its quality will promote small-business growth, create more than 80,000 jobs and invest in workforce development for early childhood educators.
“It’s critically important as more of our workforce are parents that they have access to affordable, equality, early childhood education,” she said. “And we will heavily invest in the care workforce because it makes no sense that we are entrusting care workers with our children and that we aren’t paying them the value of what they do in developing our children and developing their brains.”
McClellan said child care is “more than just babysitting,” but the “beginning of the education process,” adding that investing in early learning is investing in the education system.
According to the plan, the investment has lifelong benefits to its participants, such as lower drug use, reduced crime rates, better long-term health, higher education and employment rates.
“Early childhood education programs serving marginalized communities demonstrate the long-term success of child care and early education,” the plan states. “Early childhood education has the following positive outcomes: A 39% increase in IQ rates by age five and a 17% increase in high school graduation rates.”
As McClellan continues her work on the campaign trail, she said Monday that her team has knocked on 100,000 doors, made 100,000 phone calls and has been in the field since February.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” she said.
The Democratic primary is June 8, and early in-person voting has begun.
(1) comment
I think it's unsafe to publish a picture of all those children with their names and what they look like with and without their mask. A great idea for the daycare, a terrible idea to make public.
