Seasoned election officers are used to a low turnout for primary elections, but Tuesday’s Democratic primary looked to set a new bar.
It was around 11:30 a.m. when J.D. Glick and Peter Poage began to wait outside the voting entrance set up at Waterman Elementary School for the next batch of voters to arrive. Throughout the morning, the voting precinct saw a steady stream of voters stop by, and it was reported to be one of the busier precincts in Harrisonburg, Glick said.
Roughly 70 voters had cast their ballot at Waterman Elementary School by noon.
“Primaries are always slow, especially with one-party primaries,” Glick said.
The trend of slow yet steady voter turnout was reflected throughout Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
At Rockingham County’s Edom precinct in District 2, Lorie Miller, chief election officer, said Tuesday’s primary was quieter than usual.
“It’s been very quiet, unusually quiet,” she said.
Miller has been an election officer at the Edom precinct for the past 15 years and is used to seeing hundreds of people stop by to vote as the precinct is the third largest in Rockingham County with a reported 2,928 registered voters during the 2020 November general election.
When Miller arrived to volunteer at the precinct’s voting location at the Linville-Edom Ruritan Hall, no voters were waiting in line at 6 a.m. when the polls opened. Miller said the first person to vote at the precinct was a fellow volunteer, and there wasn’t another voter for another hour.
“I think this is extremely slow,” she said. “We’ve had four people at one time, and that was the busiest we got.”
Out of 2,928 registered voters, Miller said only 34 people had voted at the precinct by 11:30 a.m.
Voter turnout in Rockingham County remained minimal. Lisa Gooden, director of elections for the county, said her 1 p.m. report showed 655 people had voted in person so far — just over 1% of the county’s registered voters.
By the time the 4 p.m. report had been received, 976 people had cast a ballot — 1.7% of registered voters in Rockingham County.
“It’s been pretty slow, but primaries are generally slow anyways,” she said.
In Harrisonburg, Director of Elections Mark Finks said 746 people out of 26,038 registered voters cast a ballot as of 3 p.m., making up less than 3% of those registered. Once the 6 p.m. report was filed, turnout increased to 1,039 people.
“We assumed it would be a low turnout election, but we weren’t sure how low,” Finks said. “It’s surprising how slow it is.”
The number of ballots cast Tuesday did not include 259 early ballots received by Rockingham County’s Voter Registrar’s Office, or 294 mailed absentee ballots received Monday. It also didn’t include 392 early voting ballots received by the city or 48 mailed absentee ballots.
Gooden said absentee ballots will be received by mail until Friday as long as the ballot is postmarked with Tuesday’s date.
At Keister Elementary School, the doors leading to the voting area seemed to be swinging relatively often.
Election officer Violet Allain said out of 350 registered voters, 96 people had cast a ballot by 12:17 p.m. One of those voters was Joshua Huffman, who despite being a member of the Republican Party for 18 years, participated in the Democratic primary.
Huffman, of Harrisonburg, said he voted to support Del. Sam Rasoul, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.
“I felt the most confident about him,” Huffman said. “I’m not a Democrat, never have been, but why not vote for the best candidate.”
Rasoul also gained a vote from Hasan Hamdan, who cast his ballot at the Lucy Simms Center.
Hamdan said he voted Tuesday to practice his citizenship duties, adding that voting during a primary is just as important as voting in a general election
“Primaries are where the ballot gets made,” he said.
