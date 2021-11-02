Hoping to eke out a win in the 26th District House of Delegates race Tuesday with challenger Bill Hesley, local Democrats were left disappointed with the end result — another term for Republican incumbent Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway.
“We did the best job that we could, but this turned out to be a Republican-wave year and it didn’t matter who you are or what type of campaign you ran, you were going to have a tough night,” Helsley said. “Just like it was for the Democrats in 2017 when they were swept into power, the same phenomena happened in favor of the Republicans tonight.”
The mood at the watch party held at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Democratic headquarters shifted around 8:10 p.m. when Helsley’s campaign manager, David Pala, told all members of the press to leave, saying Helsley would be available for interviews at a later time.
Later, at around 8:45 p.m., Pala then asked the press to return for statements from Helsley and the campaign, saying he had acted unilaterally.
“I unilaterally made the decision to ask the press to leave before Bill could put his input in,” Pala said. “I had a moment of weakness where I made a decision that was not fair to Bill, that was not fair to [Chair of the Harrisonburg City Democratic Committee] Alleyn [Harned] and was not fair to the party or all the people who had supported Bill over this campaign. I think that they and probably almost everyone else here understood that it is more important how you lose than how you win.”
Helsley ran on a campaign that emphasized the needs of working-class people and farmers. Helsley, who has worked as a lawyer in Harrisonburg for over 30 years, said he ran because he wanted to give back to the community.
Members of the campaign said it was a tough election for the Democrats, hoping to continue the momentum from 2020 in which Democrat Joe Biden carried Virginia by 10 percentage points over Republican Donald Trump in the presidential election.
Helsley said he was disappointed about the loss but said he continues to have faith in the democratic system.
Wilt defeated Helsley with 12,850, or 59% of the vote, according to preliminary unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections. Helsley, according to preliminary results, received 8,874 votes, or 41%.
In the City of Harrisonburg, as expected, Helsley dominated with 6,795 votes to Wilt’s 4,397. The challenger, however, was overwhelmed in the county.
“I want to congratulate Delegate Wilt on his victory. I wish him nothing but success in the years to come,” Helsley said. “I just hope that Republicans and Democrats will find some way to set aside their differences and come together so that we can once again be the United States of America.”
Pala said he had a lot of faith in Helsley as a candidate and was hoping this year would reflect Virginia’s blue turn.
“I thought [the campaign] was really great until the end. I thought that going into this election that we would be able to carry on that kind of cycle-breaking momentum coming out of 2020,” Pala said.
