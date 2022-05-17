Early voting is underway for the 6th Congressional District’s Republican primary.
The primary is scheduled for June 21, with the general election on Nov. 8.
As a result of recent redistricting in Virginia, the 6th District now includes Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties — localities previously in the 10th District. The redrawn 6th District encompasses the entire Shenandoah Valley and runs along the Interstate 81 corridor to Roanoke.
Vying for the Republican nomination in the 6th District are incumbent Ben Cline, the district’s representative since 2019, and Navy veteran and Clear Brook resident Merritt Hale.
Jennifer Lewis is the only Democrat to announce her candidacy.
Rockingham County voters can cast early ballots in person at the County Administration Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Harrisonburg voters can stop by City Hall between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday voting will be allowed on June 11 and 18 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for county voters and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for city voters. Curbside voting is available at both locations.
Additionally, all city and county polling precincts will be open for in-person and curbside voting on June 21.
Registered voters may request an absentee ballot. The deadline to request a ballot by mail is June 10. Requests should be sent to your local elections office. The mail-in ballot application is available at www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting.
Completed ballots — which must be returned in the locality in which a voter is registered — should be mailed to the local elections office or deposited in a secure drop box. Before Election Day, drop boxes will be available at all early voting sites.
On Election Day, drop boxes will be available at each polling location. Ballots will be accepted in-person until 7 p.m. on June 21. Ballots mailed to elections offices will be accepted until noon the Friday after Election Day if they are postmarked by June 21.
Valid forms of ID to bring include:
Voter confirmation document received after registering to vote
Virginia DMV-issued driver’s license or identification card
Valid U.S. passport
Any identification card issued by the U.S., Virginia, or a local Virginia government
Any student ID card issued by a U.S. university or community college
Valid student ID issued by a public or private school in Virginia
Employer-issued photo ID card
Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document with your name and address
An ID Confirmation Statement
For a more detailed list, visit: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/media/formswarehouse/voter-id/outreach-materials/documents/Voter-Identification-Chart-Rev-4-28-21.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.