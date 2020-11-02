No, it’s not 2018, but the ballot will look familiar as Joshua Gooden and Wayne Printz once again vie for the Elkton mayoral seat.
Gooden, 26, won 61% of the votes in the 2018 general election to oust longtime incumbent Printz, who served 12 nonconsecutive terms.
The mayor's race is part of a crowded ballot for Elkton voters in Tuesday's election and includes several Town Council candidates seeking three seats.
Gooden, Rockingham County’s economic development and tourism coordinator and a 2016 graduate of Bridgewater College, became the youngest person to be elected mayor in the town and is believed to be the youngest person to have been elected council at the age of 18.
Seeking reelection, Gooden said he wanted to continue serving Elkton as its mayor so he could see through the town’s historic district design process and make infrastructure updates.
“The biggest reward as mayor is assisting dozens of businesses in the town, letting them know they have someone to lean on,” he said.
Since being elected, Gooden said he has assisted with the dedication of the Ben Graessle Memorial Basketball Court, various beautification projects around town and seeing the historic Jennings House get renovated.
Printz, 62, said he was running for mayor to bring a strong conservative leadership approach, and his 26 years of experience as mayor, town manager and a council member are “essential at this time.”
“I am a strong leader and I will always stand with our people every time,” he said.
Printz criticized the decision to borrow $1.5 million for the Jennings House, which will leave the town paying $6,700 a month for 15 years. He continued to say that the Jennings House had been “historically ruined,” and the remodel discriminated against the disabled due to the elevator not going to the conference room on the third floor.
If elected, Printz said he would not be in favor of dramatic tax increases and would reduce the budget.
“I have done this for 26 years,” he said. “My administration also received $12 million in grants and I plan to apply for more.”
Printz would also work on bringing a transportation bus or cab system to the town, start a security, COVID-19 and business task force to address important issues and create a youth center for those who need constructive activities.
On the Town Council side of the ballot, three newcomers — David Smith, Jessy Moubray and Troy Eppard — are challenging incumbents Louis Heidel, Heidi Zander, Steve America and Margaretta Isom for their seats on council.
After being appointed to fill a vacant seat in 2019, Heidel said he is ready to serve a full term.
Heidel, 68, has been a resident of Elkton for six years and has lived in the Valley for more than 50.
“I am a small-town person,” he said.
He is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a degree in agronomy and has a background in environmental work. He worked for the United States Department of Agriculture from 1985 to 2015, at which point he retired.
Heidel said he decided to run for a full term on council because he wanted to continue to help Elkton and has learned a lot about the town since being appointed.
“There are things that need to be done,” he said, such as addressing the town’s infrastructure, expanding services at the Elkton Area Community Center and growing Elkton’s economy.
Heidel said he would like to make Elkton a town “people want to visit” and a place people would be encouraged to live.
“It’s important we try to make this town more appealing. It’s one of those towns that sits in an ideal spot in the Valley,” he said. “I want to make Elkton the best small town.”
America, 43, has been an Elkton resident for six years and lived in the area when he was a teenager.
After serving his first term on council, America said he is hoping to win a second term so he can continue to be the “strong Republican” voice for Elkton, alongside Isom and Jay Dean.
“I have been given the nickname the ‘people's councilman’ because I try to represent the voice of the people of the town when I vote,” he said.
Since being elected in 2016, America said he is proud of the things council has been able to accomplish, such as providing banners for high school seniors and veterans to showcase around town, improvements to town parks and bringing a dog park to the town.
If reelected, America said he would continue to provide more playground equipment, hiking trails and activities for families, as well as work on revitalizing the downtown area.
He has also voted against several debated issues.
“I voted no to change the name of Stonewall Riverside Park and I voted against the cemetery fee increase,” America said. “I was also against borrowing over $1 million for the Jennings House, which gave us a payment of roughly $6,700 per month in the middle of a global pandemic.”
America said he wants people to know he will “stand up for the people,” adding that when council works together, the town will benefit.
“I promise I will always be transparent with my community,” he said. “I will never vote to change the name of any parks, streets, or landmarks. I will always put the voice of our citizens first and will stand up for the rights of our community. I will never allow big businesses to buy my vote or force me to betray my constituents.”
Isom, 70, has been an Elkton resident all of her life and has served three terms on council.
She said she was seeking reelection because she cares about the town and its residents, and her life experiences have prepared her to be a conscientious person.
“I believe a council person should be very active in meetings as well as doing all the homework necessary to make informed decisions,” she said. “I am considerate, kind and have an open-door policy.”
If reelected, Isom said she wanted to continue working on renovations at the Jennings House, bring transportation to help with senior citizens and those who are disabled and bring more activities for all generations.
When asked why she thinks residents should vote for her, she said because she will always be a voice for the people.
“I like to follow the trail of paperwork to make sure everything is transparent,” she said. “I don’t mind asking to see receipts, I read all minutes and attend meetings. I remember the reason I am there is that someone trusted me enough to vote for me. I don’t want to let them down and I will never be too busy to talk with anyone.”
Zander, 55, is seeking a full-length term on town council after being appointed to fill a vacancy in 2019.
Since being appointed, she said, she has learned the value of working together as a team to achieve council’s goals.
“I’m excited by the work we've started over the past couple years and I want to continue to serve this community,” she said. “I have a vision for this town to further develop business and tourist opportunities, as well as advancing the council's community-focused endeavors.”
If elected to a full term, Zander said she would continue to work hard for Elkton’s residents and will work on updating the town’s infrastructure and revitalizing the downtown area.
“I’ve lived in Virginia since 1989 and in the eastern part for the last 20 years. I have witnessed and received outpouring of support from the Elkton community during times of crisis and celebration,” she said. “I’m grateful for this town and know we can continue to grow and flourish as a community.”
New candidate Smith, 46, said his interest in running for council started three years ago, when there was an opening for town manager. Smith said he applied for the position, but did not get a chance to be interviewed, which he said he expected as he didn’t have any experience.
He was not discouraged, and when an opening for council came up, he applied for the vacant seat and received an interview, but did not earn the seat.
Smith said that during the interview, he was told that if he were interested in getting involved with the town, there were committees he could join if there were an opening and later was able to join the Cemetery Committee.
“I started learning some of the ins and outs of how the town runs and works,” he said. “After all this, is when I started pondering the notion of running for Town Council.”
Smith said two things motivated him to run — encourage more residents to attend the council’s monthly meetings and improve the town’s communication.
If elected, Smith said he would like to find out how the money paid in taxes and utilities is being spent, keep residents from getting their utilities cut off and possibly reduce certain fees and rates.
“A few extra dollars, in your pocket, sure can mean a lot to certain residents,” he said.
Moubray, 29, is a born and raised Elktonian who is running for council because she thinks the town has unlimited potential that has come to fruition under current leadership, she said.
“My hope is to continue building on that potential, continue growing our town, and continue to serve its citizens of all ages,” she said.
If elected, Moubray said she wants to see businesses continue to grow and prosper, as well as the town’s history be magnified instead of hidden, which can be done by restoring and updating buildings and placing historical markers throughout the town.
She also wants Elkton to continue offering safe and exciting activities for younger generations, as well as senior citizens.
“I love Elkton and I only have my hometown's best interest in mind. It doesn't get any simpler than that,” Moubray said. “With the passion I have for Elkton, I will bring creative and fresh ideas to the town and will put in a strong effort to fulfill the duties that will be set for me. I will be open to talk and listen to Elkton's citizens, no matter their age or difference of opinions.”
The final council candidate, Eppard, said he was asked to run as a candidate by his peers for many years and decided to make this year the time he would seek a seat.
Eppard, 51, said he has always been interested in Elkton’s government, and if elected, he would bring transparency, integrity and advocacy for residents.
“I really would enjoy being a voice for the people I represent,” he said. “I am a lifelong Elkton native and I am a registered nurse. I enjoy helping people and when people succeed, I succeed.”
Eppard said he would bring an open-door policy if elected and be an approachable person.
“Our town is very important to me and all town issues are important to me,” he said.
Jodi Gooden, who qualified to be on the ballot, withdrew from the race.
