Today, voters in the town of Broadway will decide the makeup of half its Town Council as five candidates seek to occupy three seats up for grabs.
Broadway Town Council is made up of six council members and one mayor. Each member serves a four-year term and elections are held every two years.
Today, three incumbents — Leslie Fulk, Chad Comer and Beverly London — are seeking to keep their seats on council, while John Dove and Patrick Fritz are also seeking seats.
Dove previously ran in two elections. In 2019, he sought to replace Broadway Mayor Tim Proctor, who held the seat since 2013. In 2020, he went after the Republican nomination for District 1 on the Board of Supervisors, but lost to Dewey Ritchie.
Dove could not be reached for comment Monday.
Fritz also has experience campaigning as he announced plans to challenge incumbent Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, in January for the 26th House of Delegates District, but withdrew from the race citing a need to be with his family.
Fritz, 43, said he decided to run for Town Council after attending a number of council meetings and raising concerns over budget priorities, as well as feeling as though council members aren’t representing all Broadway residents.
“The most common complaint was that there is a significant percentage of the town residents that don’t feel as if they and their concerns are being adequately represented by the Town Council and I was asked to run for one of the seats up for reelection by them to ensure that minority viewpoints are taken into consideration and represented during budget and planning sessions,” he said.
If elected, Fritz said he will work on developing a public transit system from the Broadway/Timberville area to Harrisonburg to allow residents to get to and from the city. Fritz also said he wants to prioritize sidewalk and bike lane construction and work with small-business owners and boutique shops to revitalize the downtown area.
“I’m not interested in changing the character of our town,” he said. “I think that the Town Council has done a great job over the years and has kept Broadway an amazing place to live and raise a family, but as the demographics of Broadway changes and as we rebuild our economy from the pandemic, we have to look to the future and not rest on our past successes.”
Fritz said he will use his experience with budgets, strategic planning and relationships to prioritize “quality of life initiatives, develop local and boutique businesses, and new ideas to the council.”
Comer and London were both first elected to Town Council in 2013, serving two terms.
Comer, 45, said he is seeking a third term on Town Council because he loves his community and wants to continue making Broadway a desirable place to live.
“I’m a business owner in Broadway, I have a family in Broadway and I love our community,” he said.
Comer is the owner of Blue Ribbon Nursery and Landscaping, located off South Main Street.
Comer said in the last few years, Broadway has grown and numerous improvements to sidewalks have been made during his eight years on Town Council.
If reelected, Comer said he wants to continue improving the town’s parks and be involved in town events, such as the Hometown Halloweenfest and the Great Easter Egg Hunt.
London, 63, said she is seeking reelection because she feels she has something to contribute to the town and isn’t running on a political agenda.
London, who is an estimator and project manager for Stone Hill Construction, said during her two terms sidewalks have been added in several areas, upgrades to water and sewer lines have been made and the wastewater and water treatment plants were upgraded.
London also said the town acquired the Schultz Theater to host live entertainment and is excited to renovate the building.
“I’m looking forward to transforming that lovely old building into a place we can all enjoy in one manner or another,” she said.
London is also looking forward to further discussing the possibility of converting a 48.5-mile out-of-service Norfolk Southern rail corridor into a multiuse linear park.
“There are a lot of discussions yet to be had — how will the development of the trail affect our town and her citizens?” she said. “We will further examine the pros and the cons, much like any other issue brought before the council.”
The third council member seeking reelection is Fulk, who was first elected in 2000, but served two terms before choosing not to seek reelection. Fulk was appointed to Town Council in 2013 to fill Councilman Keith Clark’s term and has remained on Town Council since.
During his time on Town Council, Fulk has served on the utilities committee, streets and properties committee and chaired the personnel and police committee.
Fulk owns Medical Removal Services, which is Virginia’s oldest handler of medical waste and has been servicing the Valley since 1990, according to its website.
Fulk could not be reached for comment Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.