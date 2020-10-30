Clarence Fox announced Thursday his intent to run for Timberville Town Council as a write-in candidate.
Fox, 36, joins Sarah Berry and Debbie Jessup as write-in candidates, as well as incumbent Carl Turner for the three open seats on council.
Fox, past president of the Timberville Volunteer Fire Department and co-owner of Whit’s Market, made the announcement on Facebook.
Fox said he had always enjoyed helping and serving the Timberville community, which led him to running in Tuesday's election.
“I have always enjoyed helping people,” he said during an interview Friday. “Timberville has always been my home and I have close ties to the community.”
Fox said he takes pride in the community and, if elected, one of his goals is to have the town become a sister city with a town in another country to promote cultural awareness.
He said he would also bring an understanding of budgeting and planning to town council.
“I’m a very civic-minded individual and I want to continue to give back to my community,” he said. “I am committed to making our community the best community it can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.