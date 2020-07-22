When Daniel Gade lost his leg while deployed in Iraq during 2005, it was 25 other military service members who donated their blood to help save his life.
“That story, that concept, has informed my political philosophy this whole time,” the Republican said.
Now, the veteran is running to be one of Virginia’s federal Senators and is challenging Democrat Mark Warner for the seat in the November election.
“I’m fully aware that in order to win this election, I can’t just win Republicans. I have to win independents and Democrats, and one of the reasons I can do [that] is because I’m focused on uniting all of those folks,” Gade said.
Gade grew up on a small farm in North Dakota and is a professor in the Department of Public Administration and Policy at American University in Washington.
“We were pretty poor, but were rich in things that mattered,” Gade said of his childhood.
He enlisted in the Army while he was in high school and spent four years at West Point, where he graduated in 1997. He served in the Army for 20 years, 13 of which were after he lost his leg.
“Just because my service had cost me my leg and nearly my life, I wasn’t done serving,” Gade said.
Gade said if elected, he would tackle issues in economic growth, healthcare, education and the environment, as well as law and order.
“The thing that brought me out of poverty is that we live in a country with a free market system,” he said, adding “grit” and determination also payed a large role.
“Deregulating to the maximum extent possible is critically important to letting consumers and customers decide how goods and services move,” Gade said.
Deregulation allows greater competition, and competition is something Americans will succeed in, such as in the agriculture sector, according to Gade.
“The American farmer is productive and can compete on a peer basis or a superior basis with any other farmer in the world,” he said.
Gade carries a deregulatory attitude to healthcare issues as well, by advocating for less government intervention in the industry, as well as more price transparency for consumers.
“Everybody needs healthcare, but the way that we can provide healthcare in the best possible way is to make sure the free market can work its magic on healthcare,” he said.
In education, Gade said that money should follow students, no matter if they go to a public, private, charter or parochial school, to give families the most choice on how to educate their children.
He also said he wanted to “double down” on the investment in rural broadband, which would help students and economic development.
On the issue of the environment, Gade said American policy must address the changes going on by “mitigating risk” through measures and technology such as green energy and carbon capture innovations.
When it comes to public safety, which has become an increasingly hot-button issue as incidents surrounding policing and race come to the fore, Gade recognized the challenge.
“This is a moment of national reckoning of something that has been a problem for a very long time,” he said.
Gade said police officers are often protected from disciplinary action by their unions.
“And it’s about time we finally solve that problem,” he said.
One policy Gade said he would introduce if elected is the Stop Insider Trading Act. The measure would require members of Congress to place their investment portfolios into a blind trust before they take their oath to serve.
“The reason for that is we’ve seen far too often people go to D.C. as servants and a few years later, they are richer than a king because they’ve made money on nonpublic information,” Gade said.
If elected, Gade said he would look at all bills, whether put forward by a Republican, Democrat or independent, and support it if he thought it would help Americans and the measure was constitutional.
“I’m not going to be a rubber stamp for the Republican party,” Gade said.
Gade’s opponent is Mark Warner, a two-term Senator elected in 2008, who was the Governor of Virginia from 2002 to 2006.
“I’ll match my experience against anyone in Virginia,” Warner said.
Warner called broadband a necessity in 2020 both for economic development and education for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of my top priorities, if I get rehired, is that we build out what broadband companies” agreed to do, Warner said. “We have not held the telecom companies accountable.”
Warner, who has spent 20 years in business tech sector and co-founded the company that would become Nextel, also said that the technology issues facing the nation go beyond rural broadband.
“It also means at the international level, recognizing that the world is better off with American leadership, and that means an America that doesn’t cede that leadership in 5G to Huawei or China, or [to China on] artificial intelligence,” Warner said.
He said that includes recognizing the Communist Party of China represents an economic challenge to the country, as well as offers antithetical values from the U.S..
“We suddenly now have in China a country that’s got a lot of smart folks and a government that’s been willing to make the kind of investments in technology and a [shown] a willingness to use technology in really frightening ways,” Warner said.
Reducing healthcare costs is also one of Warner’s objectives if reelected, he said. Giving power to the federal government to negotiate drug prices would help to drive down healthcare costs for Americans, according to Warner.
“It means trying to recognize America shouldn’t have to pay the highest cost in the world for their healthcare and their drugs,” he said.
Building more new commerce and trade doesn’t have to displace communities or already established industries and jobs, according to Warner.
Warner said he would continue “to figure out how we marry, in a place like Harrisonburg, the intellectual capital that’s coming out of [James Madison University] while retaining the unique agricultural and more rural parts of the Valley.”
Economic development needs to be widespread and not just focused in Virginia’s population-dense areas, according to Warner.
“We can’t have a Virginia where all the good jobs and opportunities are simply in Northern Virginia through Richmond and Hampton Roads,” he said. “You shouldn’t have to leave anywhere in Virginia for a world class job and that’s still something I’m committed to.”
Warner said that he has worked to do his best for Virginia without playing party politics.
“The thing that I’m proud of is people in Virginia know I want to get things done for Virginia and I think I have the record,” he said.
