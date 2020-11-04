With all precincts being reported in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, the Virginia Department of Elections provides an unofficial glimpse into how voter turnout looked in the Shenandoah Valley.
During Tuesday’s election, Rockingham County saw a voter turnout rate of 71%, while Harrisonburg saw a rate of 64.7%, according to the county and city voter registrar's offices. The county has 54,715 registered voters, while the city has 20,080 registered voters.
Ballots mailed Tuesday that are received by noon Friday will still be counted, leaving the turnout rate subject to change.
It is typical for the presidential election to garner a higher turnout rate, and Tuesday’s election was no exception.
For the presidential race, 10,868 Harrisonburg voters cast a ballot for Democrat Joe Biden and 5,514 voted for Republican President Donald Trump. Biden received more votes this year than in 2016, when Hillary Clinton received 10,212 votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Trump received more votes from Harrisonburg’s registered voters in 2016 than on Tuesday, earning 6,262 votes four years ago.
In Rockingham County, Trump received 25,990 votes in 2016 and received more votes in 2020, with an unofficial total of 28,608 votes, according to the Rockingham County Voter Registrar’s website.
Votes for the Democratic nominee in the county changed slightly between 2016 and 2020, with Biden receiving 9,311 and Clinton 9,366.
In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democrat Mark Warner gained more votes than the last time he ran in 2014, when he defeated Republican Ed Gillespie by a margin of 0.8%.
Warner won Harrisonburg in a tight margin as he received 3,865 votes to Gillespie’s 3,332 votes.
The results were quite the opposite in Rockingham County, where Gillespie had 14,744 votes and Warner received only 5,323.
In 2020, with Warner facing Republican Daniel Gade, Warner maintained support in Harrisonburg as he received 10,963 votes, 66.29% of the total. Gade received only 5,558, 33.61%, more than Gillespie received in 2016.
Results in Rockingham County, however, continued to show support for the Republican candidate as Gade received 27,943 votes, or 72.88%. Warner received 10,393 votes, 27.11%, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
For the congressional race, Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, faced his first challenger since winning Virginia’s 6th District seat in 2018 over Democrat Jennifer Lewis. The Associated Press called the election in Cline’s favor at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday.
In 2018, Cline received 4,562 votes from Harrisonburg voters and 21,876 votes from Rockingham County voters.
Fast-forward two years later and Cline gained nearly 2,000 more votes from Harrisonburg residents, but most went to Democratic challenger Nicholas Betts, who received 9,847 votes.
In Rockingham County, Cline gained more than 8,000 votes compared to his run in 2018. The Republican congressman took home 30,183 unofficial votes from the county’s registered voters, while Betts received only 8,063 votes.
The increase in registered voters for both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County led to higher participation, but the official results won’t be released until Friday afternoon.
