BROADWAY — Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin and lieutenant governor nominee Winsome Sears visited the Broadway Emergency Squad on Saturday morning.
Youngkin, who was introduced by early supporter Rockingham County District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie, gave a speech to a growing crowd of over 130 as he outlined his goals if elected.
The Northern Virginia Republican said his platform rests on three main planks — supporting law enforcement, improving education for Virginia’s children and bolstering the state’s job supply.
Youngkin said police have the hardest job in the country, and they deserve higher pay and access to more resources.
“I hear the same thing over and over again — defunded, demoralized, depleted resources are resulting in making it harder to do the job,” he said.
Youngkin also vowed to protect qualified immunity after saying that he has heard from police commissioners, police officers and sheriffs that bad cops must be rooted out of departments.
“The vast majority of everybody that puts on that badge is a hero,” Youngkin said.
Sears, of Winchester, arrived later on in the event and thanked first responders for their service. Youngkin will face Democratic nominee and former governor Terry McAuliffe in November’s election, while Sears faces Democratic Del. Hala Ayala.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson and other members of local law enforcement were present.
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue emergency responder Tanner Reedy of Bergton missed the first part of Youngkin’s speech due to an emergency call response, but came in as the nominee was talking about the importance of law enforcement. Reedy has been responding to fire emergencies since 2014.
“We came in when he was talking about him being for law enforcement, which is a really good thing because that seems to be going downhill,” Reedy said.
During his speech, Youngkin also spoke about schools.
“Virginia schools are letting down all our kids,” he said.
Youngkin said accreditation changes under Gov. Ralph Northam have lowered school quality and said not enough is being done to properly address the achievement gap between students of different races.
He also said the curriculum of schools has “gone off the rails.”
“All of the sudden, we’ve seen critical race theory coming into our schools, trying to teach our children what to think as opposed to how to think,” Youngkin said.
If elected, Youngkin said, he will make sure critical race theory is not taught in schools.
“I was pretty impressed he understood the gravity of the situation and how important grassroots guidance for education is,” said Dennis Barlow, candidate for the 1st District on the Shenandoah County School Board.
He said Youngkin and his campaign have contacted school board candidates across the state, showing the nominee is taking campaign outreach to a level not typically seen.
“It seems to me he grasps the fact that this is the cultural front-line battle,” Barlow said.
Youngkin also called for increasing school choice and the investment of $1.2 billion of American Rescue Plan funds the state received for school buildings and students.
“I think we should give every single child in our school system a $500 voucher to be spent on tutoring, emotional counseling, mental counseling to make up for last year, because our kids lost out big time last year,” he said.
Youngkin also said other states have caught up with Virginia in the competition for jobs due regulatory and tax burdens on employers.
“I think we need a 12-month tax holiday for small businesses to get them back on their feet,” Youngkin said.
He also said Virginia must build onto its industrial base in response to jobs being shipped overseas or to other states, and that requires investing in job training.
“It’s an opportunity for so many of our kids to see a path that in fact doesn’t actually require them to go and incur $60,000 to $70,000 in debt to get a four-year degree when there’s no job on the other side,” Youngkin said.
At the end of his speech, Youngkin encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting because other voters will.
“It’s election season,” not Election Day now, he said.
Younkin said Virginia’s statewide election is important to national politics.
“This is a national race because everyone recognizes that this is going to be referendum, not just on Joe Biden, but a referendum on the direction of America,” he said.
Several Republican elected officials were in attendance, including U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, and Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway.
“It’s a back-to-basics campaign that Youngkin is running,” Cline said.
Youngkin was slated to attend events in Staunton, the Lexington area, the Madison Heights area and then an election integrity rally in Lynchburg later Saturday and did not grant time for a one-on-one interview with the Daily News-Record.
