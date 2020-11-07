Incumbent City Councilman George Hirschmann maintained his lead over Charles Hendricks, a Democratic candidate for Harrisonburg City Council, as the Friday deadline passed for absentee ballots to reach the city registrar’s office by mail.
In votes counted Tuesday, Hirschmann received 7,044, while Hendricks received 6,746, according to unofficial election results.
There was only a 298 vote difference between Hirschmann and Hendricks — which was cut to 270 Friday.
Hirschmann has received 7,100 votes while Hendricks has received 6,780, after adding in the absentee ballots counted Friday.
Only 96 total absentee votes were received by mail, dropped off at precinct drop boxes Tuesday or brought to the registrar’s office after 5 p.m., according to Mark Finks, the general registrar and director of elections.
Only six of the 96 absentees were received by mail Friday before noon, according to Finks.
These nearly 100 votes will be hand counted today at 11 a.m., he said. Four votes from early in-person voting that could not be scanned will also be hand counted today.
More city residents voted early than voted Tuesday, with 5,659 voting on Election Day and 11,238 voting in the weeks prior, while 124 people voted with provisional ballots.
The Harrisonburg City Electoral Board approved 118 of the provisional ballots during a meeting Friday.
Also today, 67 cured votes will be reviewed by election officers. Many of the ballots will likely have to be discarded due to the voter incorrectly filing out the B envelope, according to Finks.
Finks said the B envelope is a sworn statement of the registered voter, which they must fill out with their full name, signature and residence address.
“The issue that we run into is that some voters are not putting all the information we need on there,” Finks said.
So registrar staff began the curing process — reaching out to the voter to try and have them fix the information before the deadline at noon Friday. Staff reached out to the voters with the incomplete statement by phone and email and by letter if they did not have a phone number or email.
About 700 absentee ballots sent to registered voters were still outstanding on Tuesday evening, according to voter registrar staff.
Otherwise, Mayor Deanna Reed and newcomer Laura Dent, both Democrats, earned the most votes.
Including Tuesday and Friday’s votes, Reed received 8,950 votes, Dent earned 7,943 votes and Republican challenger Kathleen Kelley received 4,850, according to unofficial election results.
Votes could still come in to the registrar under emergency international ballots, according to Finks. The ballots are sent out if the original request for an absentee ballot was delayed, he said. Finks said the city even receiving one such of these votes is highly unlikely.
