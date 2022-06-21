With the Republican primary for the U.S. House of Representatives 6th Congressional District today, the two candidates vying for the nomination answered seven questions on topics facing constituents in the Shenandoah Valley and around the country.
Below are the responses from U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, the 50-year-old incumbent who was first elected in 2018. Cline previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2002 to 2018, working as a private attorney after being assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Rockingham County and Harrisonburg. His opponent today is Merritt Hale, of Clear Brook.
What do you think about the proposed new gun legislation agreement coming out of the Senate?
The right to keep and bear arms is a constitutionally guaranteed right which I will never vote to violate. The best way to prevent tragedies like the one which occurred in Texas is to secure our schools with resource officers and other safety measures to deter violent criminals — not restrict the rights of law-abiding Americans.
With Roe v. Wade looking to be overturned, what should be done about abortion in this country?
I am pro-life and believe that life beings at conception and is worthy of dignity and protection under the law. Although we do not know the outcome of Dobbs v. Jackson, if the authority to decide abortion law is returned to the states, I hope Virginia takes action to protect the rights of unborn babies.
With inflation, supply chain issues, the labor shortages, how can the economy get started again?
The inflation crisis caused by Joe Biden and the Democrats’ reckless spending and failed policy is wreaking havoc on the finances of everyday Americans. One of the primary drivers of inflation is the price of gas. This is a direct result of the Biden administration’s environmental regulation and restrictions on oil production. We should not have to rely on foreign dictators to fuel our economy. America needs energy independence now.
How much and what kind of assistance should be given to Ukraine as Russia continues to invade their country?
I will never trust the Biden administration to effectively lead our armed forces — especially after his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which cost the lives of 13 American soldiers. This failure has emboldened aggressors like Putin and Xi Jinping in China. The West needs to show a united front against Putin’s territorial ambitions and, as a coalition, provide Ukraine with the military equipment necessary to defend their county — as we have to date.
Do you think former President Donald Trump tried to steal the 2020 election, and what should be done about what happened on Jan. 6?
The Constitution provides that each state shall appoint its electors for president, “in such a Manner as the Legislature thereof man direct.” In the months preceding the 2020 election, those rules and procedures established by the state legislatures were deliberately changed by a number of individuals, including governors, secretaries of state, elections officials, judges, and private parties. These changes were a direct violation of Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution. For this reason, I objected to the electors from those states and I stand by my objection.
Locally in the district, is there any way you would address Interstate 81, the opioid epidemic and the situation for rural farmers?
The “infrastructure” bill passed by Democrats did not do enough to address America’s transportation needs — less than 10% of funding was directed toward the construction of roads, bridges and airports. With Republicans in the majority in 2023, securing resources to widen key areas of I-81 will be a top priority for me.
Unfortunately, opioid abuse has affected Americans of all backgrounds. I have supported funding to expand access to treatment and prevent overdoses. Congress must also take action to reduce the over prescription of opioids, especially in the Veterans Affairs Health Care system. Ending the influx of narcotics into America by securing our borders is another important part of the solution.
Agriculture is the most important industry in the Sixth District, and it is critical that federal legislation supports our farmers. I will work diligently to ensure that the 2023 Farm Bill will secure the competitiveness of American agriculture, provide financial certainty to farmers and our agriculture community, strengthen research in the ag sector, and expand rural broadband.
Anything else that would like to comment on?
I am so proud to represent the citizens of the Sixth District. They inspire me every day to get to work in Washington to keep America the land of liberty and opportunity that we love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.