Dany Fleming and Monica Robinson will be the Democratic nominees for Harrisonburg City Council in November’s general election.
After Saturday’s unassembled Democratic caucus for the two seats up for election, Fleming and Robinson came out on top with 191 and 156 votes, respectively. Incumbent Chris Jones earned 155 votes and Paloma Saucedo earned 106 votes. In addition to Jones’ seat, the one being vacated by Democrat Sal Romero will be on the ballot in the fall.
Fleming is a Harrisonburg native who has served as both a member and chair of Harrisonburg’s City School Board, and is currently serving as chair for the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority. He said his biggest focuses will be on accessibility to child care, housing and transportation, while also improving city schools and infrastructure.
“I hope I can be a good listener. I’d like to be a good problem-solver [and] I hope I can represent people in a way that they feel is respectful and try to move our city forward in a healthy way,” Fleming said.
Robinson is a Harrisonburg native, community activist and former teacher. She’s president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham branch of the NAACP and director of the Shenandoah Black Heritage Project.
Harrisonburg resident Emma Lundeen said she voted for Robinson and Saucedo because she believes the City Council needs “new blood” and more female representation.
Lundeen said she’s most concerned about improving education and adding more green spaces to the city.
“There’s going to be a push for more progressive education that our kids need,” Lundeen said. “Not the regressive stuff that we hear about from other areas.”
Alleyn Harned, chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, said he was excited about the voter turnout and the social nature at the caucus, located at the party’s headquarters on West Market Street.
“We have a lot of candidates here and local officials talking to voters, talking to community members, answering questions and having their voices heard,” Harned said. “It’s just really empowering to see everybody engage.”
Another caucus will be held in July for the last City Council seat available, which was formerly filled by independent George Hirschmann. After Hirschmann stepped down due to personal and health reasons May 25, council appointed Richard Baugh to serve as an interim council member until November’s special election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.