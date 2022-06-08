At Saturday’s unassembled caucus to determine who will be the Democratic nominees on the ballot for Harrisonburg City Council in November, incumbent Chris Jones fell short by one vote.
However, he’s not letting that missed vote stop him.
Jones plans to run in the special election for the seat independent George Hirschmann vacated last month. After Hirschmann stepped down due to personal and health reasons May 25, council appointed Richard Baugh to serve until a November special election.
Democrats will hold another caucus next month to determine their nominee for the special election, the winner of which will serve out the remaining two years of Hirschmann’s four-year term.
On Saturday, Dany Fleming and Monica Robinson came out on top with 191 and 156 votes, respectively. Jones earned 155 votes and Paloma Saucedo earned 106 votes. In addition to Jones’ seat, the one being vacated by Democratic incumbent Sal Romero will be on the general election ballot. Romero chose to not seek re-election.
Jones said he was disappointed not to receive the nomination from Saturday’s caucus. He said he wishes there was more promotion for the caucus and that it would’ve been set on a day other than a Saturday so more voters could participate. However, Jones said he believes it was a fair vote and he’s grateful to those who participated.
Jones said he felt a call from various communities in the city to pursue re-election one more time. He said he heard from many residents who were disappointed with the caucus result.
“Those individuals have encouraged me to remain on City Council to represent them,” Jones said.
Jones said his biggest focuses in re-election would be to provide access to child care, housing and transportation, in addition to meeting the needs of residents with physical and mental disabilities. He said he’s thankful to the community for allowing him to serve on council for eight years.
“I am hopeful that those that support and believe in building a better Harrisonburg together will vote to support me,” Jones said.
