The two candidates who fell short during the June 4 Democratic caucus for City Council confirmed Tuesday that they’re giving it another go. This time, incumbent Chris Jones and Paloma Saucedo are seeking the nomination to fill the remainder of the term vacated by independent George Hirschmann in a July 16 caucus.
Richard Baugh, who is serving as interim council member in Hirschmann’s place, said he hasn’t decided yet if he’ll run for the open seat. Baugh said he’s “leaning against” running because he’s busy working as an attorney at local law practice Hoover Penrod.
The June caucus determined Democratic nominees for seats currently held by Jones and Sal Romero, a Democrat who is not seeking re-election. Dany Fleming and Monica Robinson came out on top with 191 and 156 votes, respectively. Jones earned 155 votes and Saucedo earned 106 votes.
Jones said he’s pursuing re-election again because he felt a call from many different communities that encouraged him to remain on City Council. After losing by one vote in the June caucus, Jones said he heard from several people who were disappointed with the result.
Jones said his biggest goals in re-election are providing access to housing, transportation and child care, while also meeting the needs of residents with physical and mental disabilities.
“I am hopeful that those that support and believe in building a better Harrisonburg together will vote to support me,” Jones said.
Saucedo said she’s running because it’s important for her to participate in the local democracy this way. She said her son, who died unexpectedly recently, loved being involved in politics and was one of her biggest supporters.
One of her major priorities as a council member, Saucedo said, would be to improve the city’s environmental impact. Saucedo said she’s confident because of the turnout at the June caucus and she’ll keep connecting with residents in the month leading up to July 16.
“I’d like to see a more progressive-focused council and city,” Saucedo said.
No Republicans have announced plans to run for City Council yet. Pat Haden, chair of the Harrisonburg City Republican Committee, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
The caucus will take place at the Harrisonburg Democratic headquarters from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters who aren’t available on July 16 are encouraged to mail in their votes by June 24.
