Chris Jones will get another shot to stay on Harrisonburg City Council as a Democrat.
The two-term incumbent fell one vote shy of getting his party’s nomination for two seats on the ballot in November’s general election during a caucus last month.
But during another Democratic caucus on Saturday — this one to determine the party’s nominee for a special election to council in November — he bested Paloma Saucedo by a margin of 188 votes to 162 votes, according to the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee.
No other candidates have announced plans to run in the special election, which will determine who fills the remainder of former council member George Hirschmann’s term. Hirschmann resigned in May, citing health concerns.
Richard Baugh, a former council member, was appointed to take Hirschmann’s place in the interim. The winner of November’s special election will serve until the term expires at the end of 2024.
That seat and the other two on the five-member council — held by Mayor Deanna Reed and Laura Dent, both Democrats — will be on the ballot again in November 2024.
Candidates have until Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. to file to run in the special election, according to Mark Finks, Harrisonburg director of elections.
November’s general election is for two four-year terms on seats currently held by Jones and Sal Romero, a Democrat who is not seeking re-election after one term on council.
Jones and Saucedo missed the Democratic nomination for those races during the June caucus to Dany Fleming and Monica Robinson, who got 191 votes and 156 votes, respectively. Jones earned 155 votes and Saucedo earned 106 votes.
Fleming and Robinson will face independent candidates Rick Nagel and Marshall Orenic.
No Republicans have announced plans to run in the general election.
