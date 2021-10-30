During the 2019 general election, Republican Chris Runion, Democrat Jennifer Kitchen and Independent Janice Lee Allen ran against each other for the 25th House of Delegates District seat.
Runion, of Bridgewater, handily won the election with 58% of the district’s vote.
Runion’s first term was spent during the COVID-19 pandemic, which changed the format of how the General Assembly conducted business and interacted with constituents during session.
Despite the complications, Runion, 63, of Bridgewater, said he wants to continue advocating and representing the 25th House District’s “conservative commonsense Valley values” in Richmond and will seek reelection on Nov. 2.
Runion will once again be challenged by Kitchen.
“I was pleased to build bipartisan relationships, and therefore was able to pass a number of pieces of legislation which improved the lives of our citizens,” Runion said. “I believe I had a successful term, however, there is much more to do – fix the bad stuff and focus on the future.”
Kitchen, 40, of Augusta County, made the decision to run for the 25th House District seat after her defeat in 2019. In the two years since her first campaign, Kitchen said a lot had changed due to the pandemic.
“How has it not been different?” she said. “We are doing everything socially distanced, we are out knocking on doors, but masked. A lot of our events have been virtual and we use Zoom a lot.”
Other things that changed for Kitchen this campaign season were the issues she is running on, which include broadband access, health care access and education.
Kitchen said broadband internet is a “huge” issue for her as it impacts businesses, education and health care.
“You can’t really participate in society without it anymore, which was proven through the pandemic,” she said. “And health care access, I got a crash-course in that in 2020 with my cancer and brain aneurysm diagnosis.”
Kitchen said she also wants to work on creating a solution to allow Virginians to receive a world-class education regardless of the ZIP code they live in.
“The funding model for education for Virginians relies heavily on property taxes, so when you are looking at rural communities, we can’t tax what we don’t have and therefore we start out further behind,” she said.
Runion has also made education an issue, but with a different focus. Runion said “parents matter” and “student success and opportunity needs to come first and we need to focus our resources on local schools and not top-down edicts from Richmond.”
Other issues Runion is running on are growing jobs, eliminating the grocery tax, supporting agriculture and small businesses, respecting and defending law enforcement and having common-sense laws to protect school children.
If reelected, Runion said there are several things he wants to address during the upcoming General Assembly session, including increasing flexibility of utilization of funding for the development disability community, improving educational opportunities and allowing non-employee workers to form group association health insurance plans.
Kitchen said if elected, she will serve as a voice that centers rural Virginia in conversations that it’s typically left out of.
“I also want to use my voice to center the disability population across the commonwealth, which is also very often left out,” she said. “I think if we do more to center those communities, the commonwealth will benefit greatly.”
Kitchen said she is willing to work across the aisle on legislation or various issues if elected, and plans to stay connected to the community while in Richmond.
“I would like to hold regular town hall-style meetings because I want to be able to hear from people,” she said. “I don’t want to go to Richmond to represent Jenni Kitchen. I want to go to Richmond to represent everyone who lives in the 25th District; so in order for me to do that, I need to stay connected.”
Runion said if he returns to Richmond, he will continue to represent the district with “empathy, engagement and commitment,” adding that he has listened to his constituents over the last three years in office.
“I have shared my vision, learned of their concerns, their dreams and their goals and I will continue to fight hard for each of them if I am fortunate to return to Richmond,” he said.
