Jennifer Lewis, a 39-year-old Waynesboro-based mental health provider, announced Friday she will seek the Democratic nomination for the 6th Congressional District in 2022 and ultimately challenge Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt.
Lewis ran against Cline in 2018, but was defeated after the former Republican delegate won nearly 60% of the vote to replace retiring Rep. Bob Goodlate, R-Roanoke. Cline held onto the congressional seat by defeating Democrat Nicholas Betts in the 2020 General Election.
Lewis said the decision to seek the 6th Congressional District seat was made in 2018 when she conceded to Cline.
“At my concession speech, I told everybody to keep their signs and I would be wanting to do this again,” she said.
In 2019, Lewis ran against Republican John Avolil for the 20th House of Delegates District seat, but lost after receiving 41.4% of the vote.
After the House of Delegates race, Lewis made the decision not to run for a political seat three years in a row, but would return to campaigning in 2022.
“It’s been nice having these couple of years to focus on my career and my house and my family,” she said. “And I am ready now to jump back in and give it another fight.”
Compared to her campaign in 2018, Lewis said “a lot of things will be different.”
“We learned a lot of lessons the first time going against Ben Cline and running for the House of Delegates,” she said. “Every race you’ll learn something and you’ll wish you did something a little different. My campaign and I, we’ve talked about different things we want to do and not do this time, and we are coming up with some new strategies.”
A few things that won’t be different since her last two campaigns will be the issues Lewis is running on, such as healthcare for all 6th Congressional District residents and protecting the environment.
“We are still fighting the same issues,” she said. “When I ran in 2018, the pipeline issue was a big issue of my campaign. Hallelujah, we won and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline died, but we still have the Mountain Valley Pipeline and although it’s not technically in the 6th district, it’s right on the edge of the 6th district and it impacts a lot of families in the 6th district.”
Lewis said she will continue to fight the fossil fuel industry if elected, as well as work to expand Medicare for all Virginians and bring equity to schools.
While there is still more than a year until the 2022 General Election, Lewis said she will spend her time hosting virtual events to engage with voters and support Democratic candidates running for the House of Delegates in November.
Lewis said she also encourages Virginia’s 6th District constituents to reach out to her campaign staff with any questions.
“I always preach this — never vote for somebody who has an R or a D behind their name on the ballot,” she said. “Really try to get to know your candidates.”
The 6th Congressional District stretches from Front Royal to Roanoke and includes Rockingham County and Harrisonburg.
(1) comment
The “psycho socialist” is back again … God help us all!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.