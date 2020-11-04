Local Election Results

(as of Wednesday)

Harrisonburg

PRESIDENT

Joe Biden (D) - 10,868

Donald Trump (R) - 5,514

Joe Jorgensen (L) -352

U.S. SENATE

Mark Warner (D) - 10,963

Daniel Gade (R) - 5,558

6th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Nicholas Betts (D) - 9,847

Ben Cline (R) - 6,448

CITY COUNCIL

Laura Dent - 7,895

Charles Hendricks - 6,746

Deanna Reed - 8,904

Kathleen Kelley - 4,850

George Hirschmann - 7,044

SCHOOL BOARD

Debra Fitzgerald - 8,735

Irvin Peckham - 4,913

Kaylene Seigle - 7,132

Nick Swayne - 6,664

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Question 1

Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor's involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?

Yes - 9,545

No - 5,581

Question 2

Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?

Yes - 12,510

No - 3,080

Rockingham County

PRESIDENT

Joe Biden (D) - 9,311

Donald Trump (R) - 28,608

Joe Jorgensen (L) -573

U.S. SENATE

Mark Warner (D) - 10,393

Daniel Gade (R) - 27,943

6th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Nicholas Betts (D) - 8,063

Ben Cline (R) - 30,183

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

District 1

Dewey Ritchie - 6,638

DAYTON

Mayor

Jeffrey Daly - 315

Cary Jackson - 490

Town Council

Heidi M. Hoover - 473

Bradford Dyjak -505

Philip Way - 337

Robert Seward -424

Emily Estes - 412

Town Council Special

Dale Rodgers - 702

ELKTON

Mayor

Joshua Gooden - 788

Wayne Printz - 664

Town Council

Louis Heidel - 612

Heidi Zander - 626

Steve America - 695

Margaretta Isom - 599

Troy Eppard - 705

David Smith - 604

Jessica Moubray - 764

GROTTOES

Mayor

Joshua Bailey - 452

Jo Plaster - 917

Town Council

Charles Lawhorne - 611

Michael Kohl - 805

Tim Leeth - 651

Mark Sterling - 619

MOUNT CRAWFORD

Mayor

Dennis Driver - 109

Alfred Cook - 114

Town Council

J.C. Smythers Sr. - 117

John Crigler - 109

James Dillard Jr. - 134

Shane D. Stevens - 162

TIMBERVILLE

Mayor

Don Delaughter Jr. - 938

Town Council

Carl H. Turner Jr. - 803

BRIDGEWATER

Town Council

Steven Schofield - 1,594

Travis Bowman - 1,800

Bill Miracle - 1,545

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Question 1

Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor's involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?

Yes - 25,729

No - 10,434

Question 2

Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?

Yes - 33,716

No - 3,806

Note: Rockingham County vote totals won't be final until Friday.

Source: The Virginia Department of Elections.

