Local Election Results
(as of Wednesday)
Harrisonburg
PRESIDENT
Joe Biden (D) - 10,868
Donald Trump (R) - 5,514
Joe Jorgensen (L) -352
U.S. SENATE
Mark Warner (D) - 10,963
Daniel Gade (R) - 5,558
6th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Nicholas Betts (D) - 9,847
Ben Cline (R) - 6,448
CITY COUNCIL
Laura Dent - 7,895
Charles Hendricks - 6,746
Deanna Reed - 8,904
Kathleen Kelley - 4,850
George Hirschmann - 7,044
SCHOOL BOARD
Debra Fitzgerald - 8,735
Irvin Peckham - 4,913
Kaylene Seigle - 7,132
Nick Swayne - 6,664
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
Question 1
Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor's involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?
Yes - 9,545
No - 5,581
Question 2
Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?
Yes - 12,510
No - 3,080
Rockingham County
PRESIDENT
Joe Biden (D) - 9,311
Donald Trump (R) - 28,608
Joe Jorgensen (L) -573
U.S. SENATE
Mark Warner (D) - 10,393
Daniel Gade (R) - 27,943
6th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Nicholas Betts (D) - 8,063
Ben Cline (R) - 30,183
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
District 1
Dewey Ritchie - 6,638
DAYTON
Mayor
Jeffrey Daly - 315
Cary Jackson - 490
Town Council
Heidi M. Hoover - 473
Bradford Dyjak -505
Philip Way - 337
Robert Seward -424
Emily Estes - 412
Town Council Special
Dale Rodgers - 702
ELKTON
Mayor
Joshua Gooden - 788
Wayne Printz - 664
Town Council
Louis Heidel - 612
Heidi Zander - 626
Steve America - 695
Margaretta Isom - 599
Troy Eppard - 705
David Smith - 604
Jessica Moubray - 764
GROTTOES
Mayor
Joshua Bailey - 452
Jo Plaster - 917
Town Council
Charles Lawhorne - 611
Michael Kohl - 805
Tim Leeth - 651
Mark Sterling - 619
MOUNT CRAWFORD
Mayor
Dennis Driver - 109
Alfred Cook - 114
Town Council
J.C. Smythers Sr. - 117
John Crigler - 109
James Dillard Jr. - 134
Shane D. Stevens - 162
TIMBERVILLE
Mayor
Don Delaughter Jr. - 938
Town Council
Carl H. Turner Jr. - 803
BRIDGEWATER
Town Council
Steven Schofield - 1,594
Travis Bowman - 1,800
Bill Miracle - 1,545
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
Question 1
Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor's involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?
Yes - 25,729
No - 10,434
Question 2
Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?
Yes - 33,716
No - 3,806
Note: Rockingham County vote totals won't be final until Friday.
Source: The Virginia Department of Elections.
