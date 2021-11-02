A lot has changed since Geraldine Eaton, 85, first became an election officer for Rockingham County’s Edom precinct in District 2 roughly 40 years ago.
Most notably, Eaton said, were the voting machines that have evolved in the last four decades.
“We had the big-ole crank-up machines,” she said. “They were heavy, and the janitor always had to get those out of the storage room for us because we couldn’t handle those.”
Eaton said the voting machines she works with now are “really, really good,” and the long reports she used to fill out at the end of the night have been simplified over the years.
Another thing that’s changed is the polling location, which started out at Linville-Edom Elementary School’s gymnasium and later moved to the cafeteria or library.
Eaton said she was unsure how long the precinct has been located at the Linville-Edom Ruritan Hall, but it has been several years.
Despite technology and location changes, some aspects of the job never changed for Eaton, like her enjoyment of being an election officer, which culminates today with Election Day.
“I like to be the greeter and stand up by the machine and make sure the ballot goes in the machine correctly,” she said. “I used to know a lot of the people that came in, but lots have changed and I don’t know nearly as many as I used to, but we always look forward to seeing each other. It’s like old friends having a reunion sometimes.”
On the day before the election, Eaton falls into a routine, as do the other 155 election officers in Rockingham County.
Between 3 and 5 p.m. on Monday, Eaton and her fellow election officers gathered at the Linville-Edom Ruritan Hall to begin staging the area for voters.
“We set up, we get all of our tables and chairs in place, and we get the machine out,” she said. “Of course, they don’t pick [the machines] up until Monday afternoon, and we can’t put those in.”
Although election officers try to get as much done as they can the day before, Eaton said there is still quite a bit of work that can’t be done until Election Day.
“But we can get the room all ready and put the tape down where people can come in line,” she said. “Everyone just helps each other. We have a really good working group down there. Everyone works together really well.”
Once the building is set up, Eaton returns to her home in Linville and gets one final night’s rest before waking up at 4 a.m. to get to the polls an hour later.
Eaton said election officers arrive at the Ruritan hall around 5 a.m. to complete the final steps of setting up and preparing for the early risers who seek to vote at 6 a.m.
“And then we are there until 9-9:30 p.m. until we get everything closed out,” she said. “Everything has to be taken into the office at night.”
And while the early wake-up time isn’t Eaton’s favorite part of the job, she looks forward to helping first-time voters and seeing familiar faces.
“Sometimes, this is the only time we see our neighbors,” she said.
At the Rockingham County Registrar’s Office, the day before the election is much busier.
Lisa Gooden, Rockingham County’s director of elections, said Monday was an extremely busy day at the registrar’s office, adding that staff was experiencing an influx of residents requesting emergency ballots for those recently finding out they wouldn’t be able to vote today.
Gooden said the office also saw many visitors who didn’t realize the last day to cast a ballot in person prior to today was Saturday.
Despite the pre-election setbacks, Gooden said early voting turnout went well.
“We’ve had so far countywide 17% of voters who have already requested an absentee ballot by mail or came in person,” she said.
Voter turnout as a whole during the last gubernatorial election in 2017 was 50% in Rockingham County, Gooden said.
Mark Finks, Harrisonburg’s director of elections, said 18% of city voters had cast their ballot prior to Election Day, with a total of 4,139 ballots received as of Monday.
Gooden said as voters become accustomed to early voting, turnout on Election Day may decline.
“People realize it’s an option and if they are working on Election Day, they may choose to come early as a matter of convenience,” she said.
