When Terry McAuliffe was elected Virginia’s governor in 2013, he was a Democrat working with a Republican-led General Assembly.
Since his term ended in 2018, the makeup of Virginia’s General Assembly has shifted to a Democrat-controlled body for the last two years, and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, is excited to see what McAuliffe can accomplish with an all-Democratic executive branch.
“As the 72nd governor, he did all kinds of extraordinary things and he started us on the path of generational progress, but he had a Republican General Assembly,” McClellan said. “He is ready, now, to come back with a Democratic General Assembly.”
During a campaign stop in Harrisonburg on Thursday, McClellan spoke to more than 100 supporters who were waiting to meet with the senator and McAuliffe during a meet-and-greet outside of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Democratic party headquarters off West Market Street.
Before McAuliffe addressed the crowd, McClellan told visitors what had been accomplished in the General Assembly under the Democrats' control.
“We made Virginia the first state in the South to add its own voting rights act,” she said. “We expanded Medicaid. We became a brick wall and the first state to actively protect access for reproductive health. We made historic investments in early childhood, K-12 and higher education and Terry is going to do even more.”
As McClellan finished listing the recent accomplishments, she made one message clear.
“We have so much more to do, but all of that is at stake,” she said.
There are four days left until the general election on Nov. 2 and the option to cast a ballot early in-person ends Saturday.
As part of an effort to encourage Virginians to take advantage of early voting, McClellan, McAuliffe and Dorothy McAuliffe — who was in Harrisonburg on Tuesday speaking with voters — participated in a bus tour across the commonwealth on Thursday.
“We’ve had a lot of national attention on this race and the reason is it’s such a bellwether for the country,” Dorothy McAuliffe said. “It’s up to us, it’s on us.”
During his speech, McAuliffe said democracy is “on the line” on Tuesday, and asked those in the crowd to remember what Virginia was like eight years ago.
“This state was in a different place,” he said.
McAuliffe said when he was elected governor in 2013, there was a “huge” deficit in the state budget, the economy was in “chaos,” and Virginia had the most anti-women, anti-gay, anti-immigrant and anti-environment legislation in the United States.
“That’s what we walked into eight years ago,” he said. “We got to work and made our state open and welcome.”
McAuliffe said he had numerous plans he wanted to work on if elected Virginia’s 74th governor — 166 pages worth.
McAuliffe said his top priority as governor will be focused on education, which is a reason he decided to run for the position again.
“We’ve got to take education to the next level,” he said. “We've made great progress. We are the fourth best state in America on K-12, No. 1 on higher ed.”
McAuliffe said if elected, he will increase teacher’s pay above the national average in order to keep the “best teachers” in Virginia.
McAuliffe also said he promised that within two years of taking office, “every home and every child will have access to broadband here in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
As he concluded his speech, McAuliffe spoke briefly about his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin, who has visited the Valley to publicly meet voters more often than McAuliffe.
McAuliffe claimed Youngkin does not believe humans contributed to climate change, would not sign Virginia’s Clean Economy Act, will ban abortions and does not support gay marriage.
“The differences could not be clearer than they are today,” he said. “We don’t need someone who is a Donald Trump wannabe who has been endorsed by seven times, who said he is running because of Donald Trump. Folks, I am running because of you.”
McAuliffe also mentioned that more than 850,000 Virginians have taken advantage of early voting. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, nearly 858,000 people have voted early as of Wednesday.
Polls will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will need to cast their ballot at their designated polling places on Election Day.
