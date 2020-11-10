Dennis Driver has been elected the new mayor of Mount Crawford, unseating incumbent Alfred Cook, who has run unopposed since being elected in 2002.
Driver received 123 votes to Cook’s 120 — taking home the mayoral seat with a three-vote advantage, as reported by the Virginia Department of Elections.
Driver’s victory wasn’t a clear shot as results the day after the election showed Cook leading by five votes.
“I feel the whole incident was unfortunate,” he said.
Driver, 50, has been a Mount Crawford resident since 2004 and was first elected to Town Council in 2014.
When deciding to run for mayor, Driver said, he wanted to bring some new ideas to the town, and his experience with local government would help him to reach out to the community more.
Challenging Cook ended up being a race only a few votes would decide.
Driver said local media made “several mistakes” when reporting on the Mount Crawford mayoral race Wednesday morning.
The days in between Wednesday and Saturday were filled with calls of congratulations and apologies as Driver said both he and Cook went back and forth between who was the winner.
“Cook didn’t deserve this,” he said. “There needs to be some sort of better communication with the voter registrar office and the media.”
Driver said the problem with media outlets reporting the results was that not all votes were counted as of Wednesday and any reporting should have been stalled until Friday.
“It was declared too soon,” he said. “Cook hadn’t won. He was leading. This is what caused confusion.”
Moving forward, Driver said he hopes media outlets will show patience when reporting on election results.
As the new mayor, Driver said he was honored to have been elected and is looking forward to starting the new position in January.
Priorities he has set include continuing to work on the town’s master plan and revitalizing the Main Street district.
He will also work on providing a monthly update to residents, either through Facebook or a newsletter.
With his seat on council vacant, Driver said the other five council members will decide who to appoint to fill out the remainder of his term, which expires in 2022.
“We will want to get the position filled,” he said.
Cook could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
