Candidates running for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates will take the virtual stage Monday as The Arc of Augusta and The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham host a Zoom candidate forum.
The forum will feature candidates from five House of Delegates Districts: 20, 24, 25, 26 and 58.
As of Friday, only three districts have both candidates confirmed for attendance. Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, and his Democratic challenger Randall Wolfe will attend the virtual forum representing District 20, along with Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater and Democrat Jennifer Kitchen for District 25 and Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, and Democrat Bill Helsley for District 26.
Other candidates who have confirmed their attendance include Democrats Sara Ratcliffe and Sam Soghor. Ratcliffe is challenging Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, for District 58 and Soghor is challenging Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Raphine, for District 24.
Campbell and Bell have not confirmed their attendance as of Friday.
The virtual candidate forum is being described as a “nonpartisan event” that will focus on “creating an open, informative space for all individuals, families and care providers in the area to hear candidates share their own thoughts on ensuring A Life Like Yours for Virginians with developmental disabilities,” said Heather Denman, executive director of The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, in a press release.
Denman said moderators will ask the candidates prepared questions and allow audience members to ask questions.
The forum, which will run from 6-8 p.m. Monday, is free and open to the public. A Zoom link can be accessed on The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham’s website.
