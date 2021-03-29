The November General Election may be 217 days away, but the ballot is already beginning to take shape.
The deadline for candidates to file for the June primaries was March 25 and, as of Monday, no primaries will be required for the four House of Delegate districts up for election this November.
Prior to Monday, the 26th House of Delegates District anticipated having a primary to elect a Democratic nominee, but Patrick Fritz — who announced his intent to challenge incumbent Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, in January — confirmed to the Daily News-Record that he withdrew from the race, citing a need to be with his family.
“But I will work with Bill [Helsley] and with the Democratic Party to put up candidates. We need to show folks we are here for them,” Fritz said.
Helsley, a Harrisonburg attorney, is projected to be the Democratic nominee who will face Wilt, who has represented the 26th House District since 2010.
Fritz said that despite no longer running for office this year, he does have plans to run in the future.
There are also no primaries expected for the two seats on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors and School Board, according to county Director of Elections Lisa Gooden.
“If no one filed, party-wise, for the June primary, it would all be in November,” she said.
For local offices, Gooden said only three candidates have filed paperwork to the county’s Voter Registrar office, but none have qualified for the November ballot yet.
Of the paperwork received, two candidates have filed an intent to run for the county’s District 3 School Board — Hilary Irons and Matt Cross.
Cross is endorsed by the Rockingham County Republican Committee as its nominee, but party affiliations do not appear on the ballot since school board positions are nonpartisan, according to the committee.
Dan Cullers also filed paperwork for the county’s Commissioner of Revenue seat. Cullers was appointed to the Commissioner of Revenue seat in October after the death of Lowell Barb.
No paperwork has been filed for the county’s District 1 School Board seat, Board of Supervisors District 1 and 3 seats and positions on Broadway’s Town Council, according to Gooden.
“It’s been pretty quiet here,” she said.
While candidates work on becoming qualified for the ballot, the Rockingham County Republican Committee announced Saturday its nominees for several local seats.
District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler and District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie were named the Republican nominees for their seats.
Ritchie was elected to the position in November to replace Brent Trumbo, who was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Pablo Cuevas. Cuevas’ term is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021 and whoever is elected in November will serve a four-year term.
Chandler has served on the board since 2014 and currently acts as the board’s chairman. Chandler has faced no opponents since being elected.
For the House of Delegates, Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson; Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater; Wilt, R-Broadway, and Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, are expected to face Democratic challengers in November.
Gooden said there is still a chance a primary will be required since the Virginia Department of Elections accepts mailed-in candidacy forms postmarked by March 25.
As reported by the Virginia Public Access Project, Gilbert is set to face Emily Scott, Bell will face Sara Ratcliffe and Runion will once again be challenged by Jennifer Kitchen.
Kitchen ran against Runion for the 25th House of Delegates District in 2019 following the retirement of former Del. Steve Landes. Runion won the district with 58.13% of votes.
The General Election is Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.