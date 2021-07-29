There are 96 days until the November general election, and the ballot is nearly set.
As of Wednesday, the most contested local seats are for Broadway Town Council and District 3 on the Rockingham County School Board.
Five candidates are running for three seats up for grabs on Broadway Town Council, according to a list of qualified candidates provided by Lisa Gooden, director of elections for Rockingham County.
Incumbents Leslie Fulk, Beverly London and Chad Comer are seeking reelection, while John Dove and Patrick Fritz are also seeking seats.
Dove previously ran in two elections. In 2019, he sought to replace Broadway Mayor Tim Proctor, who has held the seat since 2013. In 2020, he went after the Republican nomination for District 1 on the Board of Supervisors, but lost to Dewey Ritchie.
Ritchie is the only qualified candidate for the District 1 seat as of Wednesday.
Fritz announced plans to challenge incumbent Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, in January, but withdrew from the race citing a need to be with his family.
According to a list of candidates, Fritz filed paperwork to be on the November ballot for Broadway council on June 7.
In the District 3 School Board race, three candidates are running to replace outgoing chair Renee Reed. Reed is not seeking reelection.
Candidates for the position are Hilary Irons, Matt Cross and Lori Mier.
Cross is a former school resource officer and current pastor. In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Cross said he is running on a three-pillar platform: curriculum, safety and Valley values.
Irons is a former teacher at Spotswood High School and a mother of three who continued to teach privately until the pandemic. Irons said she decided to run for School Board after seeing her children struggle during quarantine, which she said was “eye-opening.”
Mier is running on an anti-racism platform. Issues that are important to Mier include adding curriculum that teaches Black history and allows Black and brown students to be seen in what they are learning.
District 1 School Board member Jackie Lohr is running unopposed, along with District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler.
Chandler has served on the board since 2014 and is this year’s chairman. Chandler has faced no opponents since being elected.
In the House of Delegates, Dels. Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, and Wilt face Democratic challengers in November.
Gilbert is being challenged by Emily Scott, Bell will face Sara Ratcliffe and Runion will once again be challenged by Jennifer Kitchen.
Kitchen ran against Runion for the 25th House District seat in 2019 following the retirement of former Del. Steve Landes. Runion won the district with 58.13% of votes.
Wilt is being challenged by Bill Helsley.
Several special elections will be held to fill town council seats in Grottoes and Dayton, with the deadline to file being Aug. 13.
Susan Mathias has filed to fill the open seat in Dayton left by Tara Worthy, who resigned on March 5 when she and her family moved out of Dayton. Mathias was appointed to fill the vacant seat in April and is the only candidate for it.
In Grottoes, two seats are up for grabs following the resignation of C. W. Stephenson in June and Jo Plaster vacating her seat after being elected mayor in November.
Plaster’s seat on council was temporarily filled by former council member Jim Justis in February. Council appointed Mike Betts to Stephenson’s seat in July.
Justis and Betts have not filed paperwork to be on the November ballot as of Wednesday.
The general election is Nov. 2.
