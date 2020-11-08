While the results of the presidential election were coming in over the weekend, so were results from races in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
The Harrisonburg Voter Registrar's Office conducted the final processing of absentee ballots Saturday morning, according to Mark Finks, the city’s director of elections.
Finks said in an email to party chairs and candidates that the city would process qualified ballots received at drop boxes on Tuesday at each precinct, ballots dropped at the office after 5 p.m. on election day and mailed ballots postmarked Tuesday that were received by noon on Friday.
“As of 10:30 a.m. that adds up to 90 ballots,” he said in an email.
By Saturday evening, the Virginia Department of Elections had updated the results for Harrisonburg’s City Council and School Board race with the final ballots counted.
The top three finishers for City Council remained incumbents Deanna Reed, a Democrat, and independent George Hirschmann, as well as newcomer Laura Dent, a Democrat.
Reed received 9,007 votes, or 24.94%; Dent received 7,993 votes, or 22.13%; and Hirschmann received 7,132 votes, or 19.75%.
Democratic candidate Charles Hendricks, who trailed Hirschmann, received 6,820 votes. Republican candidate Kathleen Kelly received 4,911 votes.
For School Board, the top three finishers were incumbents Debra Fitzgerald with 8,836 votes, Kaylene Seigle with 7,234 votes and Nick Swayne with 6,740 votes. Irvin Peckham finished with 4,975 votes.
The Virginia Department of Elections did not update results from the county’s numerous races as of Sunday, but the Rockingham County Voter Registrar's Office did update its results after counting final ballots on Friday.
The county saw a voter turnout rate of 80%, with 43,971 out of 54,715 registered voters casting a ballot this year. Of those who voted, 18,260 submitted an absentee ballot.
While most candidates maintained their lead, the Mount Crawford mayoral race saw a flip as Dennis Driver tallied 123 votes -- three more votes than incumbent Alfred Cook, who received 120 votes.
In Grottoes, Jo Plaster received an additional 283 absentee ballots to raise her total to 1,005 votes and securing the mayor seat. Her opponent, Joshua Bailey, received 498 votes.
Elkton Mayor Joshua Gooden defeated longtime former mayor Wayne Printz once with 895 votes to Printz’s 721.
The top four finishers for Town Council remained Jessica Moubray, Steve America, Troy Eppard and Heidi Zander
All other candidates who were leading their respective races as of Wednesday maintained their lead as reported on Saturday.
