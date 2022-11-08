Today is Election Day for voters in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City and county voters will choose between Democrat Jennifer Lewis and incumbent Republican Ben Cline for the 6th Congressional District.
City voters will cast ballots for two Harrisonburg City Council seats, one unexpired City Council seat, and three School Board seats.
Those in Harrisonburg with questions about Election Day can contact the city voter registrar at 540-432-7707.
Voters in Bridgewater, Dayton, Elkton, Grottoes, Mount Crawford and Timberville will vote for candidates on town council.
Bridgewater, Dayton, Elkton, Mount Crawford and Timberville will also select a mayor.
Those in Rockingham County with questions about election day can contact the county voter registrar at 540-564-3055.
Check DNROnline.com for live election updates throughout the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.