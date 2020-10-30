Three Harrisonburg City School Board members are running for re-election, but one may not make it back to the dais as there is a new candidate in the mix.
Incumbent candidates Deb Fitzgerald, Kaylene Seigle and Nick Swayne are joined by newcomer Irvin Peckham on the ballot.
Peckham is a retired teacher and professor who spent nearly 45 years at various institutions, including high school, University of Nebraska at Omaha, Louisiana State University and Drexel University.
He moved to Harrisonburg in 2006 to be closer to his family and has three grandkids in the city school system.
“I’ve been a social and community activist in any community I’ve been in,” Peckham said.
He said being retired gives him the time to dedicate to school board business.
“I just simply want to contribute to this community that is now my community,” he said.
Peckham said he is not in favor of assessment based on testing as he has done research on the subject.
“All of this time spent on testing and teachers spent teaching for the test is wasted education,” Peckham said.
He also said he taught under hybrid teaching models before and that experience will come in handy making decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Swayne said he is running to stay on the school board to help keep the context of the conversation relevant to the history and context of why the board made previous decisions.
“I’m passionate about public education and have been probably more so as I get older than when I was in it,” Swayne said with a laugh.
Swayne also said he remains in favor of HHS2, considering growth patterns in the city and how overcrowded Harrisonburg High School is.
The second high school was a major point for Seigle and Fitzgerald as well.
Fitzgerald also said she was supportive of the project and Seigle expressed some reservations.
“I and some people in the community wonder how this is going to affect the building of the high school now that students are doing online learning,” Seigle said. “Some families may want to continue that.”
Listening to residents, not just those who have kids in the schools, is important, she said.
“My main goal is I want to be a voice of reason,” Seigle said. “I do lean more on the conservative side and I feel like the board itself needs a balance to have a mixture of the voices of the community.”
She said she doesn’t have an agenda, but takes issues as they come.
“We don’t know what’s going to be coming the next day,” Seigle said.
Swayne also said something needs to be done to address the school system’s difficulty in getting new teachers — a problem he said is rampant across the country.
“I think that is often related to teacher pay,” he said, adding that many teachers graduate with too much debt. “It’s a system problem.”
Fitzgerald, who teaches full-time at Blue Ridge Community College and adjuncts at Eastern Mennonite University, also spoke about the importance of returning to in-person lessons.
“I’m finding this the most excruciatingly difficult part of teaching I’ve ever had,” she said. “My main priority now would be to figure out how to get everybody back in the school building safely.”
She said this is another reason to build the second high school so that students will not be packed together where COVID-19 could easily spread.
Fitzgerald also said it is time to revisit the established relationship between the city police department and the city school system. She said she remembered when, in the wake of the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., parents crowded into meetings to make their voices heard about school security.
She said after the death of George Floyd earlier this year and the ensuring conversations around law enforcement and minorities, the conversation has shifted.
“Now, we are also really thinking about the role of police in terms of affecting what happens in kids’ lives,” Fitzgerald said. “This is a conversation that has to be had.”
