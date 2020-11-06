The official results from Tuesday’s election are not available yet, but it’s clear Grottoes will have a change in leadership as a new mayor takes the open seat.
Seeking the position were council members Jo Plaster and Joshua Bailey. According to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections, Plaster won 66.93% of votes while Bailey took 32.99%.
This will be the first time the mayor will serve a four-year term, lending a hand to stability for a town that had four different mayors in the last 20 years.
In the town council race, the Virginia Department of Elections reported the top three finishers were incumbent Tim Leeth with 651 votes, former council member Mark Sterling with 619 votes and newcomer Michael Kohl with 805 votes.
Charles Lawhorne, who was also running for town council, received 611 votes.
Plaster, who was first elected to serve on town council in 2018, said the residents of Grottoes had spoken and the call for her to serve as mayor was “unquestionably clear.”
“I have a mandate to represent them and will strive to do what’s best for our town as always,” she said. “I do not take this call lightly.”
Plaster said she was humbled and excited to take on the new role, adding she would be on the ground with residents as promised.
Plaster also said that no matter what the final tally was, the town will have a productive and effective council that will deliver positive results, and the addition of Kohl and Sterling would be a great start to 2021.
While the unofficial mayor-elect was hopeful for the town's future, outgoing council member Bailey said he had concerns.
“I am very concerned about the financial stability of our town moving forward,” he said Thursday. “During this pandemic, I was one of two individuals on the current governing body that brought up the uncertainty of the economic fallout of the nationwide shutdown. The mayor-elect was one of the ones who was not concerned, and was pushing for unnecessary expenditures to continue in the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget.”
Bailey said with that disregard for the town’s economic status, Plaster would drain any capital funding Grottoes has worked hard to reserve in the last four years.
“Unexpected costs to water and sewer, natural disasters or other possible expenses will be detrimental to the town,” Bailey said. “In my experience serving with the mayor-elect, if money is there it is to be spent, not reserved.”
Bailey said the newly elected council members were “running on the skirt tail of the mayor-elect,” and while Sterling previously served on town council for 17 years, Bailey said he did “relatively nothing” while in office.
Bailey did have confidence with Leeth being reelected, saying he would continue to serve with high standards and with the town’s best interest in mind.
Leaving with his four years of experience on town council, Bailey said if he could give any advice to new council members it would be to read the town code book and ordinances and be prepared to ensure the two coincide with the town charter.
“Be prepared to ensure enforcement, consistency and transparency,” he said. “This is what our citizens want and deserve from our elected officials.”
Plaster also had advice to share for Kohl and Sterling, saying that as council members “we must agree that we will disagree, however, it is our duty to have resolve.”
“We must perform our due diligence and educate ourselves to be prepared to make decisions that is best for our community,” she said. “We should perform as facilitators of progress and not dissension.”
Plaster said she looks forward to focusing on the community and seeing current and future projects through, such as the parks strategic plan that included the completion of the town pool, revitalization of park amenities and repairs needed at Grand Caverns and Mountain View Park.
Other areas Plaster said she will work on is making sure capital improvements for the town’s water and sewer facilities, roadways, streets, sidewalks and needed crosswalks are completed and paid for.
“I look forward to welcoming new businesses that are beneficial to our town,” she said. “I look forward to serving you and implementing and offering more community focused services and programs to our citizens of all ages.”
Plaster thanked outgoing Mayor Emily Holloway for her leadership and dedication to the town, as well as her opponent, Bailey, for a respectable mayoral race and his service to the town for the last four years.
