Del. Rob Bell, R-Charlottesville, said he considers it an honor to represent Virginia’s 58th House of Delegates District for the last 20 years and isn’t looking to step away from his lawmaking duties any time soon.
Since being elected in 2001, Bell, 54, has introduced dozens of pieces of legislation during each General Assembly session and sponsored bills focused on mental health and aiding those with special needs or disabilities.
To represent the district was something Bell found to be “humbling,” he said, but a Democratic challenger is seeking to retire him during the 2021 election cycle.
Sara Ratcliffe, 51, of Greene County, is challenging Bell for the 58th District seat — becoming Bell’s fourth opponent since being elected.
“I think that having spent 20 years in the legislature with similar or same ideas and coming back time and time again, I disagree that the status quo is good enough for most people,” Ratcliffe said. “I believe that we are facing some unprecedented challenges and we need to make sure those with the least and the margins of our society are at the center of our solutions.”
Ratcliffe has spent most of her professional career working in nonprofit advocacy and has experience working with state legislators and advocacy groups across the country.
Ratcliffe said she decided to run for the House of Delegates after noticing there were local issues not being addressed by the incumbent, such as access to health care and broadband.
“It didn’t feel like there was much proactive work from the current incumbent to really hear his constituents’ needs and understand what was going on,” she said.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit Virginia, Ratcliffe said, she felt those struggles on a more personal level and wanted to do something about it.
“I thought, ‘Why don’t I put my experience where my mouth is and take my 30-year state level policy experience and try to see if I can’t maybe represent a little bit closer to where I think we need to be,’” she said.
The issues Ratcliffe is prioritizing are ensuring every Virginian has access to affordable, quality health care, supporting small businesses, advocating for green union jobs, bringing reliable and affordable broadband to the area and advocating for quality education and community-based response to policing.
Bell said the issues he is running on include jobs and the economy, public safety, education and mental health.
“All of these have been impacted in the last two years, and there is plenty of work to do,” he said.
If elected, Ratcliffe said her first priority will be to make sure the 58th House District and the region was at the table during broadband access discussions.
“Internet usage and internet access affects how we work, how we go to school, for many people how they worship, people utilizing more options for telemedicine and how we take care of ourselves and our families,” she said. “It is no longer a luxury to have internet access. It is a utility and we need to put investment in both time and urgency into it.”
If reelected, Bell said there are several bills he would like to sponsor or support during the upcoming General Assembly session.
First, Bell said legislators need to work on remediation for education that was lost in 2020.
“According to the SOL test results and from talking to my wife, who is a teacher’s assistant, it appears that Virginia students lost a lot of ground,” he said. “I support efforts by schools to help catch the kids up, whether it be specific tutoring, additional resources for summer learning, etc.”
Bell also said a priority needs to be made on getting Virginians working again. With various federal programs ending, Bell said the state needs to make sure people can find good jobs and employers can hire people they need to grow their businesses.
Lastly, Bell said work on helping people receive mental health care in the community needs to continue as he worries many mental health needs were not identified or addressed in the last two years.
On Tuesday, constituents of the 58th House District, which covers the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Fluvanna and part of Rockingham, will vote to select its next representative.
Bell said he will continue to do his best to represent the district on matters “big and small,” adding that he will help voters with constituent services when they have trouble with a state agency.
“As we recover from the last two years, I would like to work on issues that directly impact people who live in eastern Rockingham, and the rest of the 58th District, including public and school safety, jobs and mental health,” he said. “There’s a lot of work to do, and I hope to help with that.”
Ratcliffe said she holds no ill-will toward Bell, but believes that after 20 years in office, new ideas are needed in the legislature.
“I believe I have both the experience and attitude to meet those challenges and I would hope folks would give me that chance to present them,” she said.
