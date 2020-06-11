Mayor Deanna Reed missed the filing deadline for her name to appear on the ballot in this November's City Council election, according to Harrisonburg City Registrar's Office.
However, that does not mean Reed's name will not appear on the ballot.
The deadline to file for the City Council race was 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Elections and city registrar staff.
Reed did not respond to phone calls Thursday.
Alleyn Harned, chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, said the Virginia Democratic Party has filed for a 10-day extension for Reed to submit her certificate of candidate qualification form.
"Under Virginia Code, the State Board of Elections is able to provide a 10-day extension for this document," Harned said in a Thursday interview.
The document, known as an SBE-501(4) form, says, "You must file form with the general registrar by the filing deadline. Failure to do so may result in your disqualification."
Bill Ney, vice chair of the Harrisonburg Electoral Board, said the local panel is waiting for guidance from the State Board of Elections on the matter.
A decision from the state board may take time due to extensive deliberation, according to Ney.
Further information about the situation could not be obtained from the Virginia Department of Elections on Thursday.
"There is a national health crisis underway and it is our hope that the State Board of Elections will grant this simple extension that is allowable under code," Harned said.
Three seats are up for grabs during this year's City Council election, as the terms of Reed, fellow Democrat Richard Baugh and independent George Hirschmann expire. Hirschmann is seeking re-election. Baugh lost a primary last month for the Democratic nomination and said he will not run as an independent.
Candidates to appear on the ballot are Hirschmann, Democrats Laura Dent and Charles Hendricks, and Republican Kathleen S. "Doc" Kelley.
comments
Maybe she thinks she is mayor for life.
Amazing how the other 4 candidates filed the required forms as expected and didn’t seemed At all bothered by the “pandemic.” Could it be certain Dems feel they have certain privilege?
Childish response from the city’s Dem party Poobah!
Does that indicate lack of concern and/or competence and simple lack of attention?
Can’t wait for the excuses.
