Saturday is the final day for early in-person voting for Tuesday's elections, as well as the last day to complete and drop off an absentee ballot.
Drop-off locations can be found at the Rockingham County and Harrisonburg voter registrar’s offices.
If an absentee ballot is dropped off, it must be returned in the sealed envelope that was provided.
To vote in person, the city's polling location at City Hall and the county's location the Rockingham County Administration Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
