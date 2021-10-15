TIMBERVILLE — Some Rockingham County residents will have a handful of candidates to pick from when electing members to fill open seats on the School Board, but only one name will be on the ballot for District 1 – incumbent Jackie Lohr.
After candidates in the District 3 School Board race spent time participating in a debate Wednesday, Lohr had a meet-and-greet at Plains District Community Center on Thursday, hosted by former District 1 Supervisor Pablo Cuevas.
Cuevas described Lohr as a candidate “looking out for the interest of all people, teachers and administrators,” as well as someone who understands the District 1 community.
“I personally have always had a feeling of how important it is to have people representing us on this board,” he said. “It’s a nonpolitical board. It’s supposed to be a nonpartisan organization that looks at the best interest of the community.”
Cuevas said that in the last few weeks, he has noticed campaign signs for Lohr’s opponent, Ernest Calhoun, who is running a write-in campaign for the District 1 seat. Cuevas said Calhoun’s signs were often placed next to campaign signs for Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, and Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin, adding that it was a way to be connected to the Republican Party.
“I care, and I think the people in this district care,” he said, and voiced his support for Lohr.
During Thursday’s event, Lohr shared her reasons behind running for a second term, what she hopes to accomplish if reelected and answered questions from the roughly dozen attendees.
“This is important work that we do, and it’s important we set the tone for our children,” Lohr said. “I believe I’m the candidate that sets the tone of kindness, and we need more kindness in the world.”
Lohr has represented District 1 on the School Board since 2018 and replaced LaDonna Shiflet, who chose not to seek reelection after her first four-year term in 2017.
The district covers most of northern Rockingham County, including Broadway, Timberville, Fulks Run, Tenth Legion, Bergton, Criders and Lacey Spring.
During her first four-year term on the School Board, Lohr said, she faced many obstacles, including how to operate schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need to work on bridging the learning gap from the pandemic, and try to recover from the pandemic,” she said.
An issue Lohr said she wants to continue working on is mental health and breaking stigmas related to mental health.
“These issues are impacting our teachers, and it just goes throughout the entire school system,” she said.
In the last year, Rockingham County Public Schools added 20 new positions focused on providing one-to-one assistance with elementary school students in need of help, Lohr said.
When asked by Matt Lohr, a former delegate, former chief of the Natural Resources Conservation Service and former commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, what separated her from her opponent, the answer was simple.
“It’s my heart,” she said. “I care. I care so much. I want to carry the world, but I only have two hands. If we each do a little, and I can help everyone do a little, we can accomplish a lot.”
Matt Lohr, no relation, also asked Jackie Lohr what she was most proud of during her first term on the School Board, to which she said, “Being able to sign the certificates for [Massanutten Technical Center].”
Jackie Lohr is the chair of the Massanutten Technical Center executive board and is responsible for signing students certificate once skills are completed. Lohr said that in the last year, she signed a certificate for a student who died before completing the program, and it was her proudest moment.
If reelected, Lohr said she will support raises for teachers, staff and bus drivers, Standards of Learning reform, and “anything that makes kids want to be in school,” such as band, agriculture, athletics, musicals and great teachers.
“My personality is to take care of the kids,” she said. “I will work for every student in Rockingham County, and I believe their education will save the world.”
The general election is on Nov. 2.
