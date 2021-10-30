Emily Scott doesn’t consider herself to be a political-party person, but felt compelled to participate in this year’s election cycle in order to give voters in the 15th House of Delegates District a choice in their next representative.
“I got tired of candidates running without a position,” she said. “I felt that voters deserved a choice and I figured I was as reasonable as anybody else, so I decided that I would run.”
Scott, 65, of Woodstock, said she believes candidates shouldn’t win by default, adding that with democracy comes choice. It’s for those reasons Scott is seeking to unseat Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, in the House of Delegates.
Gilbert, 51, was elected to represent the 15th House District in 2005 and currently serves as minority leader of the House of Delegates. He has faced four Democratic challengers, including Scott, since being elected.
Reflecting on his 15 years in office, Gilbert said he feels as though he has tried to be a “good reflection” of the vast majority of his constituents and kept the promises he made to the people he represents.
Gilbert also said he believes he is at the center of “trying to lead the effort to get Virginia back on track” and his position as minority leader will help him accomplish that in January.
“In the past few years, we’ve seen dramatic changes to public policy in our commonwealth and I would argue none of it’s for the better,” he said.
Gilbert said Democrats’ green initiative will cost families $800 per year in electric bills, the Democratic party passed legislation to no longer require school administrators to call the police when acts of stalking or sexual battery occur in schools and legislation was passed allowing violent offenders to be released from prison early.
“These are all changes in our laws that happened very quickly and very dramatically that are not adding to our quality of life,” he said.
In explaining her reasoning for running, Scott said Gilbert has spent too much time “politicking around the state” as opposed to improving the 15th House District.
“He was majority leader and didn’t seem to bring much back to his constituents and as minority leader has really done very little to help the 15th district,” she said.
Gilbert said his situation as both a delegate and minority leader is “somewhat unique,” but his priorities are directed toward the Shenandoah Valley.
Gilbert said while he has laser-focus on things that help the Valley, he is also responsible for putting forth a broader policy agenda for the House Republican caucus in Richmond to make “Virginia, as a whole, a better place.”
Scott said she would like to see the poverty rate in the 15th House District be addressed, as well as making it easier for Virginians to get to work and find jobs.
“Every time my opponent talks about business, he talks about jobs,” she said. “He seldom talks about people and, quite honestly, you are representing people, not businesses, and though I’m not unfriendly to businesses, our constituents are people. We’re citizens.”
Scott also said Gilbert didn’t seem interested in taking a proactive stance on any particular issue, adding that, “Do you want somebody that’s actually going to help you out or do you want someone who is going to be campaigning across the state for the party people?”
If elected, Scott said she would like to initiate some work on mental health funding as mental health goes toward opioid addiction, crime, gun violence and educational issues.
Scott would also like to launch a transportation summit to address traffic on Interstate 81.
“I would pull together some experts and we hope the current secretary of transportation will try to come up with some real solutions that don’t necessarily involve widening it,” she said. “I would like to see increased rail or free transportation and maybe we can investigate rail for commuter transportation.”
Scott said she is open to working across the aisle on any legislation or issue, adding that she would be “working in everybody’s interest.”
Gilbert said Scott’s heart is in the right place in believing she has some answers, but he will better represent the vast majority of the district.
“I think at this moment in Virginia history, we need some big changes to get Virginia back on track and make families more prosperous and I feel like I have a lot to contribute to make that happen,” he said.
