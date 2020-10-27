Democrat U.S. Senate incumbent Mark Warner will visit the Valley to thank volunteers for getting out the vote, according to a press release from Warner’s reelection campaign.
The event will be held at the local Democratic Committees’ headquarters at 850 W. Market St. in the city at 2:15 p.m.
Attendance is open to the outdoor event though guests are required to wear masks and physical distance, according to Cassie Moreno, Warner’s campaign press secretary.
Warner is facing Republican challenger Daniel Gade, who will also be in Harrisonburg today for a forum at James Madison University's Memorial Hall at 6 p.m.
-- Staff Reports
