Both candidates running to represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate for the next six years visited Harrisonburg for voter outreach events Tuesday.
Democratic Sen. Mark Warner spoke to a small crowd behind the local Democratic Party headquarters on West Market Street. Later in the evening, Republican candidate Daniel Gade attended a town hall on the campus of James Madison University.
Other candidates spoke at the Warner event before the incumbent Senator arrived, including City Council candidates Mayor Deanna Reed and Charles Hendricks as well as Nicholas Betts, who is running against Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, for the U.S. House Va. 6th District seat. Irvin Peckham, a candidate for City School Board, was also in attendance.
Warner, who arrived late, said his delay was caused by traffic on Interstate 81. Gade also arrived late to the town hall, also citing I-81 traffic.
“I have lived through what you all live through each and every day,” Warner said, drawing laughter from the crowd.
He spoke about a variety of issues such as the pandemic, healthcare, broadband, an economic stimulus, infrastructure, big tech and American values, garnering occasional claps from the crowd.
Warner said President Donald Trump mishandling of the virus alone should be evidence for why voters should reject the incumbent president at the polls.
An example Warner used was a conversation he had with someone in the healthcare sector who still has to buy PPE masks on the black market in China.
“We live in the greatest country in the world,” Warner said. “We have the capacity to have made literally billions of these masks right here. We should be giving away these masks for free at every school, every hospital, every store, every restaurant, so that we can get out economy reopened.”
Warner said he has been in close contact with Steve Mnuchin, the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, as federal employees and elected officials try to come to a consensus on another stimulus package.
“That would be a self-inflicted blow on our country,” Warner said of the government not passing legislation until next year to aid struggling people and businesses.
Warner said protecting the Affordable Care Act is imperative to keeping millions of Americans insured during the pandemic. The law has its flaws, but Republicans had plenty of time to come up with a reasonable alternative that ensures coverage for pre-existing conditions and yet, haven’t, he said.
Warner also advocated for the government stepping in to negotiate lower drug prices for consumers.
A federal infrastructure bill is overdue and expanding access to rural broadband is a necessity, also according to Warner.
At JMU’s Memorial Hall, Gade answered questions relating to the ranked-choice voting, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation and congressional term limits.
Barrett, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Monday, was Trump’s pick to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Gade said he was proud of Barrett and that she is a distinguished justice.
“I’m glad she got confirmed,” he said.
Gade said he thinks majority of Americans were probably pleased with her being confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court and that it would be a “net positive” for Republicans.
When asked what his thoughts were on packing the court, Gade said it would be a gross abuse of power to expand the Supreme Court beyond nine justices.
“It’s an invitation for abuse,” he said. “Packing the Supreme Court is an absolute horrifying idea.”
Gade disagreed with Virginia’s recently passed law not requiring a photo ID when voting, adding that voting without an ID was “absurd.”
Gade also said that while ranked-choice voting was an interesting subject to discuss, it was also similar to juice not worth being squeezed. Ranked-choice voting is an electoral system in which voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots. If a candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, he or she is declared the winner. If no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated.
Gade said he supported congressional term limits, and that he would be a career servant and not a career politician.
“We need new people, fresh ideas and fresh faces,” he said.
If Gade were to lose the election, he told the nearly 20 in-person participants that he would never stop serving America and the Constitution.
