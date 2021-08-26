There are 202 candidates seeking a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates during the November election, but only 81 received an endorsement from the state’s top agricultural industry support — the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s political action committee.
On Tuesday, the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation announced that after establishing a new endorsement process, 46 Republicans and 35 Democrats received support from the agricultural organization. Of those endorsed, 11 were new candidates.
All four delegates representing Rockingham County — the top agricultural producer in Virginia — received an endorsement. The incumbents are Dels. Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, and Rob Bell, R-Albemarle.
“It’s always an honor and very humbling when you’re recognized for your work,” Wilt said. “It’s a good feeling.”
In a press release, Wilt said he understands how critical the agricultural industry is to the local economy, adding that is why he made supporting farmers a focus during his time in office.
“My goals are to serve my community and part of that community is the agricultural community,” he said Wednesday. “I think I’ve been an effective voice in Richmond.”
Since 1999, the farm bureau’s nonpartisan political action committee has been endorsing candidates who best support agriculture and farm bureau issues, according to a press release.
In the past, endorsements were based on recommendations from local farmer committees.
Martha Moore, bureau governmental relations vice president, said in a press release that it was noticed two years ago that members struggled to make endorsements for those who didn’t have an agricultural track record. The realization led to the endorsement process being changed.
For the 2021 election cycle, farmers had the option of educating urban candidates on agricultural issues during a series of in-person roundtable events, according to a press release.
Four roundtable events were held with Democrat and Republican candidates during the year. After an event’s conclusion, farmer participants determined if the candidates supported VFBF’s positions and the PAC made recommendations regarding urban endorsements.
“Our main goal is establishing relationships, but if an urban candidate doesn’t have farm constituencies, they might not know anything about agriculture,” Moore said in a press release. “We looked at their committees and picked issues they could influence — agriculture, appropriations, natural resources. And there was a dialogue back and forth.”
VFBF President Wayne Pryor said in a press release the updated process is a “fresh opportunity to establish deeper connections with both supportive incumbents and urban candidates alike.”
With the endorsement secured, Wilt said he plans to continue supporting policies that preserve family farms and protect natural resources if reelected in November.
Wilt is being challenged by Democrat Bill Helsley for the 26th House of Delegates District.
The general election is Nov. 2.
