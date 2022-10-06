The turnout of early voters has remained steady and busy this fall, local voter registrars say.
Mark Finks, Harrisonburg director of elections, said 408 people have voted early in person and around 85 have voted early through mail-in ballots. Finks said 40 people voted in-person Wednesday.
“It’s maybe a little bit less than we had first anticipated, but still not far off what our original estimates are in turnout in the first few weeks,” Finks said.
Over 640 voters in the city have requested mail-in ballots, Finks said.
In Rockingham County, 660 people have voted in person so far, according to Lisa Gooden, Rockingham County’s director of elections.
“It’s been busy, steadily busy,” Gooden said. “It’s increasing as people realize that they can vote early in person. It’s going well.”
Early voting started Sept. 23. Gooden said registered county voters can vote early by going to the voter registrar’s office at the Rockingham County Administration Center and presenting a valid form of identification.
Those with disabilities or over the age of 65 can take advantage of curbside voting, where they can vote from the parking lot of City Hall or the County Administration Center with the assistance of an employee.
Oct. 17 is the last day to register to vote. People can register to vote at vote.elections.virginia.gov, and follow the prompts on the online portal.
Finks said that around 400 to 500 incorrect redistricting notices were sent by the state last week due to a clerical mistake. The incorrect letters were sent to residents of Park Road and College Avenue and portions of South Dogwood Drive and South Avenue. The letters notified voters of an updated electoral precinct.
Finks said residents of those streets should keep an eye out later this week for updated redistricting notices in the mail.
Finks said he wanted to remind voters that city public transportation is free on Election Day, which hopefully alleviates barriers for some people.
Gooden said 1,822 absentee ballots in the county have been sent, and voters can place their ballots in the drop box outside the County Administration Center or hand it in at the voter registrar’s office.
The final day to submit an absentee ballot application is Friday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m.
In the county, early in-person voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 5, early in-person voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last day to vote early in-person is Nov. 5.
To confirm election integrity, Gooden said the county monitors the number of voters checked in at the end of the day, and double checks numbers through a machine and log sheet.
“It’s a pretty concise operation,” Gooden said.
