Two independents candidates are in the running for two City Council seats up for grabs in the November general election.
Rick Nagel and Marshall Orenic will be on the ballot alongside Democrats Dany Fleming and Monica Robinson. They’re running for four-year seats held by Democrats Sal Romero and Chris Jones. Romero is not seeking re-election, and Jones fell one vote short of securing his party’s nomination at a caucus earlier this month.
Nagel announced his candidacy last week. His background in law enforcement and public policy, where he drafted legislation and represented clients at the state and federal levels, is what he said makes him most prepared for the job.
“I feel because I’ve had that experience in Richmond at the state level and even in Congress at the federal level, I’d be able to bring that to Harrisonburg City Council to facilitate policies and work in a bipartisan manner for the good of the citizens of the city,” Nagel said.
Nagel said he plans to focus on affordable housing, jobs, education and public safety in his campaign. He said affordable housing is an overwhelming issue in the city that needs to be addressed. Nagel decided to run because he said he believes City Council hasn’t been “delivering results” for Harrisonburg residents.
As an independent, Nagel said he wants his campaign to be as inclusive as possible.
“I’ve worked with members of both parties over the years, Republicans and Democrats, and you really have to have a bipartisan approach to get any substantive public policy passed,” Nagel said.
Orenic grew up in the Valley before leaving for 10 years and then returning to Harrisonburg in 2012. He works in insurance, with a background in restaurant management, and launched his campaign in March.
“My background is in business — writing budgets and figuring out how to make it work, adjusting those when they need to be adjusted,” Orenic said. “I think that applies greatly to a City Council budget.”
Orenic said his biggest focuses are improving the school system and providing access to affordable housing. With three children in Harrisonburg City Public Schools, Orenic said education is important to him.
Orenic said he wants to talk to as many people as possible so he can understand concerns in the city. He said he hopes to lead by serving members of the community.
“You have to work together to get things done, and I think we need more of that in the city,” Orenic said. “I don’t think people are working together very well.”
Jones and Paloma Saucedo are seeking the Democratic nomination for a special election in November to fill the remainder of the term vacated by independent George Hirschmann, which expires in 2024. The nominee will be decided in a July 16 caucus.
No other candidates have announced plans to run for City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.