EDITOR’S NOTE: The Daily News-Record is leading up to the Nov. 3 elections with a story on each of the contested local races.
A change in leadership is coming to Timberville as two Town Council members have decided not to run for reelection, leaving seats open for two write-in campaigns.
Council members Bob Blosser and Juanita Price will complete their final terms on Dec. 31, leaving Carl Turner the lone council member seeking reelection on Nov. 3. Mayor Don Delaughter, whose term also expires in December, is running unopposed.
With only Turner qualifying for the November ballot, Sarah Berry and Debbie Jessup are running write-in campaigns for the two open seats.
Berry, 38, has been a Timberville resident for 11 years. During that time, she got involved with the town by becoming a member of the Community Art and Recreation of Timberville organization and park planning advisory group.
The thought of running for Town Council never crossed her mind until a handful of community members approached her about it, she said.
“By getting out in the community, I realized I wanted to be a part of it, and I saw a need for it in the community,” she said. “But being on Town Council would impact my family, not just me.”
Like other candidates seeking to qualify for the ballot, Berry did not want to collect signatures from registered voters during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she was left with running as a write-in candidate.
If elected, Berry said she would like to work on improving infrastructure in community gathering points and continue to improve parks.
“I would like my kids to know their neighbors and have a place to play and grow that community,” she said. “I want to serve my community. I want to give back to it and be a part of something bigger than myself.”
Berry said living in Timberville is something she chose to do, and she takes pride in calling the town her home.
“I would like to see the community move forward with thoughtful growing and development,” she said.
The second write-in candidate, Jessup, 47, is a fourth-grade teacher at Plains Elementary School and has 23 years of experience working for Rockingham County Public Schools.
Jessup has been a town resident since 2003 and said she has been interested in running for council for several years, but didn’t want to run against someone seeking reelection.
With only one council member running and two open seats, Jessup said now was a good time to run.
“I’ve been serving the community for a long time now,” she said. “[If elected], I will bring a willingness to listen and a willingness to serve the community.”
Jessup said that since most people know her as a schoolteacher, she hopes residents will trust her and know she will listen to them.
If elected, Jessup said she would like to continue working on park improvements and make the community a safe place to live without fear.
Turner, who was elected to council in 2004, is seeking his fifth term. Turner could not be reached for comment.
While the dynamic of the council will change, the mayoral seat will not as Delaughter is again unopposed. No one has run against him since he was elected mayor in 2004.
Delaughter, 58, has served as the mayor for the last 16 years and before that served one term on council after being elected in 2001.
Delaughter said what sparked him to run for reelection was the park improvements going on.
In April 2019, council voted to close the Plains District Memorial Pool and form a park planning advisory group to brainstorm new ideas for the park system. The town set aside $140,000 for park improvements in the fiscal 2020 budget for the first phase of improvements.
Since then, a park improvements concept plan for American Legion Park and Plains District Memorial Park were approved unanimously in June and the town’s maintenance crew have been working to complete projects.
“I want to see that through,” Delaughter said. “We did a lot of interesting projects, and people can see that now.”
Being a resident for 33 years, Delaughter said his house is the only one he has ever owned.
“I made Timberville my home,” he said.
After recently retiring, Delaughter said, he will have more time to give to the town, as well as working with new council members.
With Berry’s experience with the park planning advisory group and Jessup’s knowledge of teaching, Delaughter said the two will “blend in very well” with the rest of council.
