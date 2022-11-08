Updated 3:15 p.m.
About one-third of registered Dayton voters have cast their ballots by midafternoon, according to chief Donna Adams.
“We’ve had, actually, a steady flow of voters,” she said.
At the West Bridgewater precinct, chief Susan Pollard said 519 of the precinct's 1,514 registered voters have cast ballots.
“People in Bridgewater are very conscientious about their civic duty,” she said.
Members of the Rockingham County Electoral Board are visiting each county precinct, and member Sandy Parks complimented elections staff for the “smooth election.”
“We are having a fabulous day,” Parks said.
The east Bridgewater precinct has about a 28% turnout as of 3 p.m., according to chief Bill Pollard. Twenty-seven people had voted curbside, he said.
Updated 2:30 p.m.
Margee Greenfield, an election officer of at the Stone Spring Elementary School precinct in Harrisonburg, said this is the first year Virginians can register to vote and cast a ballot on Election Day.
The vote is filed as a provisional ballot and sent to the Virginia Department of Elections, where voter information is verified.
Greenfield said there has been a good amount of same-day registration voters. Violet Allain, assistant chief polling officer at Stone Spring, said this is because many voters in the precinct are students at James Madison University.
As of 2:30 p.m., 411 out of 3,297 registered voters have cast ballots, Allain said.
“I feel like a lot of young people don’t come out for these interim elections and they’re just as important, especially on a local level,” said Tara Williamson, 33, a voter at Smithland Elementary School.
2 p.m. update
For many in the Valley, casting a ballot has been in the rear-view mirror for a while, as they took advantage of early voting this election season.
Saturday was the last day to cast an early ballot, and polling sites ran from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
As of Saturday, 3,377 people voted early in person in Harrisonburg, said Mark Finks, Harrisonburg director of elections.
Finks said 482 mail-in ballots were processed as of Saturday.
As of Saturday, 4,794 people voted early in person in Rockingham County, said Lisa Gooden, director of elections.
Gooden said 1,343 mail-in ballots were processed as of Saturday.
“It seems like individuals are becoming more accustomed to voting early in person in our office,” Gooden said.
Voting early relieves pressure from the polling sites on Election Day, Gooden said.
Early voting in the county has been steady over the last few weeks, Gooden said. An average of 220 people voted per day last week.
Finks and Gooden reported early voting turnout as steady and busy to the Daily News-Record earlier this election season.
Polling sites are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on today.
1 p.m. update
The Grottoes and Mount Crawford precincts reported slight issues with voter registration software when polls opened, both of which were resolved midmorning.
Officials used paper rolls to temporarily resolve the issue before the computers began to work.
In Elkton, election officer Kemper Siever said there was a line of about 20 people before polls opened this morning, and there was still a consistent flow of people at about 10 a.m.
By 10:30 a.m., 411 Elkton residents voted in person.
Kay Davis, election chief for the Elkton precinct, said she expected the turnout to be high.
“This one’s a little more because we have a lot on the ballot,” she said.
Elkton resident Arthur James said it was his “patriotic duty” to get out and vote today.
In Grottoes, things were “busier than expected,” said election chief Sarah Ward. As of 11:35 a.m., 404 people had voted in person.
“I guess people want to get out and vote,” election official Christa Hall said. “Make their vote count.”
In Mount Crawford, 82 out of 318 registered voters had cast ballots as of 12:30, according to chief Elizabeth Glendye.
“This is a good number for us,” she said.
