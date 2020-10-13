The Virginia Department of Elections electronic voter registration system is offline due to a fiber being cut outside the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center near Chester, according to Tweets from the Virginia Department of Elections and the Virginia Information Technology Agency.
“Right now, we're just advising anyone having trouble accessing the portal online to come down and fill out the application in person," said Harrisonburg Director of Elections/General Registrar Mark Finks.
He said that even though the system is down, valid voter registration forms filled out in person today will count.
"As long as the applications are in today, we can file them tomorrow or at a later date," Finks said.
Lisa Gooden, the Rockingham County director of elections and registrar, said the system being down has impacted numerous processes.
"We can't look up voter information or confirm voter information receipt of ballots and that type of thing," she said.
The system has been down for hours, according to Gooden.
"When we came in this morning, the system was down," she said.
Finks said the city voter registrar's office has not heard that much from the public about the system being down.
"Surprisingly, we haven't had a lot of calls about it today yet," Finks said at 10:10 a.m.
Both Finks and Gooden said they are waiting for guidance from the Virginia Department of Elections.
"It's just something that has unfortunately happened," Gooden said.
Local party leaders spoke about the need to get the system working and how the system being down shows the value of still having physical paper applications available.
“Voter registration is very important and it’s great out system has paper backups which can be downloaded and printed from the same website,” said Alleyn Harned, the chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee.
“You always have the paper,” said Daryl Borgquist, chair of the Rockingham County Republican Committee.
Jeffrey Mayfield, the chair of the Harrisonburg City Republican Committee, said the Department of Elections should look into granting an extension if the online system is down all day.
He said people who were planning on registering online while at work may not have the ability to fill out applications offline if their shifts extend beyond 5 p.m.
"That's like the voting machines don't want to work on election day, c'mon now," Mayfield said.
Rockingham County Democratic Committee chair Colum Leckey said he did not have an immediate comment.
CHECK BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION AS THE STORY DEVELOPS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.