Results were still rolling in when Rockingham County Clerk of Circuit Court Chaz Haywood took the microphone during an election watch party Tuesday night at the Terrace at Rocktown.
At around 8:48 p.m., Haywood told a crowd of roughly 100 people who their next representative of the 26th House of Delegates District would be come January — incumbent Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway. The district covers Harrisonburg and part of Rockingham County.
He’s going back to Richmond, Haywood said, announcing Wilt had unofficially been declared the winner, defeating Democratic challenger Bill Helsley.
The crowd chanted Wilt’s name as he approached the podium.
“I’m honored, I’m humbled, I’m ready to continue to go back and work for you and represent you in Richmond and help bring some gracefulness back to Virginia,” Wilt said.
Wilt defeated Helsley with 12,850, or 59% of the vote, according to preliminary unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections. Helsley, according to preliminary results, received 8,874 votes, or 41%. Votes were still being tallied, but The Washington Post called the race in Wilt’s favor Tuesday evening.
Absentee ballots will still be accepted until noon Friday, and results will be certified on Nov. 15.
The win marks Wilt’s sixth consecutive full two-year term since being elected in 2010.
Wilt said it was a “pretty exciting victory,” helped along by watching his fellow Republican delegates secure their respective districts.
“These results are not because of me — it’s because of you,” Wilt told his supporters.
Throughout the day, voter turnout remained steady as numerous Rockingham County election officers reported a considerable amount of registered voters participating on Election Day.
At Rockingham County’s Little North Mountain precinct in District 1, Chief Election Officer Karen Mooney said turnout was “pretty consistent,” and there was an increase in younger voters.
“That’s really encouraging,” she said. “I’ve been working the elections for six years, and this election has been incredible, the best I can remember.”
Lorie Miller, chief election officer at the Edom precinct in District 2, said more than half of its registered voters had already voted by 3 p.m. The precinct reported a 52.5% turnout, not including early voting and absentee ballots.
“This is high for this type of election,” she said. “It’s nothing like it was for the primary.”
By 4 p.m., Rockingham County’s Voter Registrar’s Office reported a turnout rate of 37%, with 20,247 out of 55,258 registered voters casting a ballot on Tuesday. During the 2020 presidential election, the county’s turnout rate was 43% by 4 p.m.
Wilt said his campaign team worked hard the entire election season, adding that he was “convinced I’ve done a good job representing the 26th District.”
“I’ve been here and I’ve been available,” he said. “I believe the Democratic Party has overplayed their hand and they’ve done things that upset citizens of Virginia.”
Wilt said his first priority come January’s General Assembly session is to bring back legislation he sponsored in 2019 to provide a group health benefits plan, which was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
“I don’t care who is in the governor’s mansion,” he said. “That is a top priority for me right now.”
Wilt is also interested in continuing to advocate for farmers and monitor agriculture legislation, support renewable energy by allowing local governments to decide how their land is used, bringing improvements to Interstate 81 and expanding the amount of nurse practitioners in the area.
When returning to Richmond, Wilt said, he is excited to work alongside Del. Chris Runion once again, as the Bridgewater delegate has “always been prepared” and done his homework. Runion defeated Democratic challenger Jennifer Kitchen in the 25th House District race with 19,419 to Kitchen’s 11,853.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.