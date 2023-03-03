A Virginia forester stood in front of a classroom full of fourth grade students Wednesday morning and asked them a series of questions.
“Why are trees good?” he started. Several hands shot up.
“Oxygen,” one kid shouted. “For animals,” another chimed in.
Zach Arnold, with the Virginia Department of Forestry, was visiting Lacey Spring Elementary School Wednesday to teach the students about the benefits of trees in urban areas. After his presentation, everyone filed outside to put their new knowledge into action.
The approximately 25 students split into two groups and helped plant two redbud trees, which were donated by the Spotswood Garden Club for the school’s new outdoor classroom.
Arnold and John Thomasson, a volunteer who helps at tree-planting events like these, guided the students through planting.
Thomasson explained to the kids that the planting hole needs to be twice the size of the tree’s root ball.
“How does this hole look, is it OK?” he asked the kids.
“Yes,” they yelled back in unison.
The Spotswood Garden Club paid for the trees with grant money from the Garden Club of Virginia, Patricia Harkins, chair of the Spotswood Garden Club conservation committee, said Wednesday.
The garden club received $9,000 from the Bessie Bocock Carter Conservation Award, and are using the money to fund an outdoor classroom at Lacey Spring Elementary School.
The garden club received the grant in May — they also pooled together some of their own funds to prepare the site for the outdoor classroom, Harkins said.
So far, the outdoor classroom has a scattering of benches and raised garden beds for pollinator species and other plants. The garden club plans to build a stage in front of the benches.
“It’s basically just going to be a nice place that not only [the] students can use, but the surrounding community,” Harkins said.
Harkins said garden clubs have a long history of conservation and education, and she’s excited the Spotswood Garden Club is getting back to those roots.
“We really think it’s a great direction for garden clubs to go in,” she said.
Each kid passed along a shovel with a handle taller than some of them. They each shoveled in dirt and then passed it along to the next student in line.
“Big scoop Jacob, use those muscles,” one teacher encouraged, as her student wrestled with the shovel.
After filling in the hole, the kids patted in the dirt, asking Arnold questions about the tree as they did.
The students cheered when they stepped back and admired their work. One group named their tree Bob.
The students, teachers and members of the Spotswood Garden Club gathered around for a picture after they finished.
“Happy Spring,” they all said, as they posed beside their hard work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.