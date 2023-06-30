A class of kindergartners stepped away from the traditional classroom and stepped into the outdoors for a more hands-on form of learning, all with the help of a learning garden at Elkton Elementary School.
Brandilyn Manning, a teacher at Elkton, created a learning garden in Elkton Elementary School this year after moving from Lacey Spring Elementary. Her former school had a garden that she used and took her students to visit often.
When she moved, she said, and saw unused areas on Elkton’s campus, she had an idea of what she wanted to do with the space.
“When I was interviewing for [the position, I talked about] having an idea of doing more than just planting things but really getting kids outside just to have another learning space,” Manning said.
Manning created the garden with the help of a $964 Rockingham Educational Foundation grant, which she said paid for many of the materials needed for the garden, along with plenty of donations. Massanuttenn Technical Center built garden boxes for the class, and Manning said her class spent much of their time this year cleaning the area to prepare it for gardening.
“The kids loved it. They helped me pull weeds,” Manning said. “They were so excited just to be engaged in it and be outside.”
Learning gardens are gardens that are geared toward what kids need to learn in their curriculum as well as space to encourage learning or have class outside, Manning said. After the kindergartners cleaned up the space, Manning held math and language arts classes outside. At the end of the year, the kindergartners left a present for the upcoming class by planting a pumpkin patch. This way, the next class of kindergartners will be able to pick their pumpkins and learn how things grow, Manning said.
Some students, at first, were nervous about some of the insects, like worms and bees, but eventually grew excited about the wildlife they encountered. As a beekeeping hobbyist, Manning said it was important for her to instill that respect. Her favorite part of the process was watching her kids grow more comfortable outside.
“To see them actually kind of take responsibility … and to just kind of bee defenders of nature, it was nice to see that grow in them,” Manning said.
Manning’s hope is for the entire school to use the learning garden in the future to give students a new setting and an opportunity to disconnect and unplug.
“Especially as Rockingham County moves away from necessarily like rote memorization … Sometimes [fresh air] is all they need to really like help grasp that concept, just a new angle of looking at it,” Manning said. “So I’d really just love it to just kind of become something that’s embraced by the school, and that really just is a place for everybody to be able to grow and to learn.”
