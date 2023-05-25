ELKTON — Jimmy Bruce — dressed in a white bucket hat and stained black pants — stood on top of a scaffold set up outside of the Elkton Community Library on Wednesday, May 24, painting the final touches on a new hand-lettered sign.
By noon, the project which had taken Bruce more than 18 hours to complete, was finally finished, and the library came to life under a fresh coat of white and blue paint. The process started six months ago when Mayor Joshua Gooden reached out to Age Old Sign Company — owned by Bruce — about adding a painted sign to the front of the Elkton Library. Bruce took careful dimensions of the building front and devised a plan for the font and spacing that was tailored to the size and style of the building. Once a paper pattern was made, Bruce outlined each of the letters.
“And then I just sit up there for hours,” humored Bruce — who spent two days painting his way across the front of the library.
Bruce started his professional painting career after leaving the field of social work in 2014.
“Any person that painted, I wanted to meet them,” Bruce said. “It took a lot of hard work and practice.”
Generations ago, sign painting was treated as a trade. Painters had unions and training just like a plumber or a mechanic would. According to Bruce, the skill of professional lettering today is primarily made up of self taught artists.
“I’ve always had a love for lettering,” said Bruce. “It’s a blessing to be able to do this full time.”
Under the name of Age Old Sign Company, Bruce has been slowly enhancing storefronts across the Shenandoah Valley with traditional, hand-painted and gilded signs. In fact, the black-lettered signs on Elkton Brewery and Pure Shenandoah — each no more than a block away from the library — were also painted by Bruce.
“This is really cool for us because this is our town,” expressed Bruce.
Bruce was commissioned by the Elkton Downtown Revitalization Corporation to paint the lettered sign that runs across the top of the building, but it was Bruce’s wife — Niki — who volunteered her time to paint the rest of the building to match.
The couple met while they were both living in Atlanta and have been together for the last 20 years. Having moved to the area to raise a family, Niki recalled making frequent trips to the little old library in Elkton with her young son.
“This tiny library holds so much magic for little kids,” Niki said. “Readers are leaders, so we need them to want to come here. Libraries are the crowning jewel of any community.”
Before Bruce arrived on the scene, the only thing that gave away that it was indeed a library was the metal book return box. In its past, the building — located at 106 Terrace Avenue — served as the jail for the Elkton police department as well as housing a food pantry and a hair salon.
It was transformed into a library in 1995, which according to Beth Hildebrand — who has been branch manager for the Elkton Library since June 2020 — was probably the last time the exterior paint on the building had gotten any attention at all.
“I am so ecstatic to have this much needed update,” Hildebrand said. “If you look at pictures from before, you’ll notice what a significant difference this has made.”
Though they may never know their names, library patrons years from now will still be admiring the work of the local sign painter and his wife, who revitalized the face of a building that holds great importance to the Elkton community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.